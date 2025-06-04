FBI Deputy Director confirms Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide based on agency's files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Thursday that there is nothing in the Jeffrey Epstein file indicated that he died by any other way than by suicide.

Bongino updated Fox News host Sean Hannity on the investigation into the Epstein file as conspiracies continue to float that he was murdered in prison.

FBI BOSSES INSIST JEFFREY EPSTEIN KILLED HIMSELF AFTER REVIEWING HIS FILE

"The evidence we have in our files clearly indicates that it was, in fact, a suicide. We do have video. It’s not the greatest video in the world. I don’t want to set expectations on fire," Bongino said. "However, the video does show in that specific block, that he goes in, made a phone call; you’ll see 12 hours of guards going in basically check on him, come back. You’ll see nobody really comes out of that bay in that area than him. There’s no one in there.

"There's nothing there in the file at all that indicates anything other than in fact a suicide," Bongino added.

The American financier died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.