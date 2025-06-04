Expand / Collapse search
FBI Deputy Director confirms Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide based on agency's files

Deputy Director confirms video evidence shows no one entered Epstein's cell area before his death in 2019

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Bongino on Epstein files: There's more coming Video

Bongino on Epstein files: There's more coming

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino breaks down the Jeffrey Epstein files, Crossfire Hurricane and more on 'Hannity.'

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Thursday that there is nothing in the Jeffrey Epstein file indicated that he died by any other way than by suicide.

Bongino updated Fox News host Sean Hannity on the investigation into the Epstein file as conspiracies continue to float that he was murdered in prison.

FBI BOSSES INSIST JEFFREY EPSTEIN KILLED HIMSELF AFTER REVIEWING HIS FILE

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Epstein has abruptly suspended payouts. The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program said Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, it has temporarily run out of funds. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

"The evidence we have in our files clearly indicates that it was, in fact, a suicide. We do have video. It’s not the greatest video in the world. I don’t want to set expectations on fire," Bongino said. "However, the video does show in that specific block, that he goes in, made a phone call; you’ll see 12 hours of guards going in basically check on him, come back. You’ll see nobody really comes out of that bay in that area than him. There’s no one in there.

"There's nothing there in the file at all that indicates anything other than in fact a suicide," Bongino added.

The American financier died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.