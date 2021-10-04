Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, shares smiling Bible snap amid health woes: ‘God bless’

Princess Charlene of Monaco has put on a brave face as she continues her recovery.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram and share a smiling shot of herself with an open Bible in front of her. It’s the first photo the royal has shared since being discharged from a South Africa hospital following a "medical emergency" one month ago.

"God Bless," the princess captioned the snap.

Multiple outlets previously reported that Charlene was allegedly "rushed" to Netcare Alberlito Hospital after a "medical emergency" that occurred in the Thanda Game Reserve where she has been staying. Other reports alleged that the mother of two "collapsed."

The news came just days after her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, dismissed media reports that alleged the couple is facing marital woes, prompting her months-long stay in South Africa.

"She’s ready to come home," the 63-year-old previously told People magazine, noting that Charlene’s return date to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say."

According to the outlet, Charlene has been in South Africa since mid-May due to a series of medical procedures intended to correct a previous ENT surgery. She also developed an infection after the procedure.

Albert told the outlet that on Aug. 13, Charlene underwent a four-hour surgery.

On Aug. 26, Charlene took to Instagram and revealed that she finally reunited with her husband and their children. Doctors have prohibited Charlene from flying about 20,000 feet, making the reunion all the sweeter.

The royal has used her time in her native South Africa to further raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

Charlene recently told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she was "in a waiting game" to be alongside her family and is expected to leave the country around the end of October. The princess stressed she "cannot force healing," as quoted by People magazine.

"I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," said Charlene. "I feel well, I feel good."

Still, Charlene admitted that being far away from her husband and their twins, 6, has made the ordeal more difficult.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene has "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo despite the prince being a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee. Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

In June, Charlene told People magazine in a statement that she’s hopeful for the future.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can’t wait for us to be together."

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.