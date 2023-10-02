‘Practical Magic’ turns 25: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman then and now

"Practical Magic" is turning 25!

The movie follows sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, who are witches, living with the knowledge that the women in their family are cursed. Due to a three-century-old curse, any man the Owens women fall in love with are doomed to die.

Despite receiving poor reviews after its initial release, "Practical Magic" has gone on to become a cult classic, and is considered a must-watch on Halloween.

Here are where the film's biggest stars are today.

Sandra Bullock

Prior to playing Sally Owens in "Practical Magic," Sandra Bullock had already made a name for herself in films such as "Speed," "While You Were Sleeping" and "A Time To Kill." Throughout her career, she has won an Academy Award, two SAG Awards and a Golden Globe, along with many other nominations.

She continued to work steadily after "Practical Magic," starring in "28 Days," "Miss Congeniality," and its 2005 sequel, "Two Weeks Notice," "Crash" and "The Lake House." Bullock continued to prove she could do both comedy and drama, starring in "Premonition," "The Proposal," "The Blind Side," "Gravity," "Minions" and "Our Brand Is Crisis."

Most recently, she starred in the all=female "Ocean's Eight," "Bird Box," "The Unforgiven," "The Lost City" and provided her voice for "Bullet Train."

Bullock was married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. She adopted her son Louis in 2010 and her daughter Laila in 2015. The actress was in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall from 2015 until August 2023, when he passed away after a battle with ALS.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman had already appeared in "Far and Away," "To Die For," "Batman Forever" and "The Portrait of a Lady," before starring as Gillian Owens in "Practical Magic." She went on to receive five Academy Award nominations, five BAFTA nominations, winning one of each, two Emmy wins, 16 Golden Globe nominations with five wins, and 15 SAG Award nominations.

After playing the carefree Gillian, Kidman starred in "Eyes Wide Shut," "Moulin Rouge," "The Hours," "The Stepford Wives," Bewitched" and "Happy Feet." She continued to act steadily, starring in "The Golden Compass," "Nine," "Just Go With It," "The Paperboy," "Grace of Monaco" and "Paddington."

She received her fourth Academy Award nomination, starring in "Lion." Most recently, she starred in "Big Little Lies," "The Undoing," "Prom," "Nine Perfect Strangers," "Being the Ricardos" and "Expats."

Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, and the pair adopted two kids, Connor and Isabella. She then married Keith Urban in June 2006. They have two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing's starring roles in the films "The Fortune," "Grease" and "Six Degrees of Separation" gave her star status before she played Aunt Frances in "Practical Magic." She has earned one Academy Award nomination, 13 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe nominations and 11 SAG Award nominations.

Following her role of the eccentric Aunt Francis, Channing starred in "The Venice Project," "Where the Heart Is," "The Business of Strangers," "Life or Something Like It," "The Divorce" and "Must Love Dogs." From 1999 to 2006, she starred on "The West Wing," and from 2005 to 2006, she starred in "Out of Practice," before appearing in "Pulling Strings" and "The Good Wife."

Most recently, she appeared in "Angry Neighbors" and "Maryland."

Channing was married to Walter Channing Jr. from 1963 to 1967, and then to Paul Schmidt from 1970 to 1976. She then was married to David Debin from 1976 to 1980, and David Rawle from 1980 to 1988. She was in a relationship with Daniel Gillam from 1990 to 2014.

Dianne Wiest

Dianne Wiest was a two-time Academy Award-winner and three-time nominee for her roles in "Hannah and Her Sisters," "Parenthood" and "Bullets Over Broadway," before starring as zany Aunt Jet in "Practical Magic." She has also received a BAFTA nomination, two Emmy wins, four Golden Globe nominations and two SAG Award wins.

A few years later, Wiest starred in "The 10th Kingdom," "I Am Sam," "Not Afraid, Not Afraid," "Law & Order," "Robots" and "Dan in Real Life." Later, she appeared in "Synecdoche, New York," "Passengers," "In Treatment," "The Odd Life of Timothy Green," "The Humbling," "Five Nights in Maine" and "Sisters."

Most recently, she appeared in "The Mule," "Life in Pieces," "I Care a Lot," "Let Them All Talk," "My Father's Dragon" and "Mayor of Kingstown."

Wiest adopted her daughters Emily and Lily, born in 1987 and 1991, respectively.

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood starred in a series of TV movies, before landing the role of one of Sandra Bullock's daughters, Kylie, in "Practical Magic." Immediately after playing the rebellious Kylie, she starred in "Once and Again" for three years, later earning her first of three Golden Globe nominations for her role in "Thirteen."

She later starred in "The Missing," "The Upside of Anger," "Running with Scissors," "King of California," "Battle for Tera" and "Across the Universe." Wood also appeared in "The Wrestler," "Mildred Pierce," earning a second Golden Globe nomination, "True Blood," "The Ides of March" and "A Case of You."

From 2016 to 2022, she starred as Dolores Abernathy in "Westworld," earning another Golden Globe nomination. Most recently, she starred in "Allure," "Frozen II," "Kajillionaire," "Vienna and the Fantomes," "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" and "Blackspot."

Wood was married to Jamie Bell from 2012 to 2014, and the two share a son, named Jack.

Goran Visnjic

Goran Visnjic got his start in 1988, appearing in films such as "Welcome to Sarajevo" and "The Peacemaker," before playing Jimmy Angelov in "Practical Magic." He later appeared in "Committed," "The Deep End," "Ice Age" and "Elektra."

From 1999 to 2008, Visnjic starred as Luka Kovac in 185 episodes of "ER," later appearing in "Helen," "The Deep," "Beginners," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "Red Widow," "The Counselor" and "Asthma." Later, he appeared in "Extant," "Crossing Lines," "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," "Timeless" and "General."

Most recently, he's appeared in "Fatima," "The Boys," "The Accursed," "This Is Us" and "Hellraiser."

Visnjic married his wife Eva in 1999, and they have three children, Vigo, Tin and Vivien. He also has a daughter, Lana Lourdes Rupić.

Aidan Quinn

Aidan Quinn had been acting since 1981, appearing in "Frankenstein" and "Legend of the Falls," before starring as Gary Hallet in "Practical Magic." He went on to star in "Music of the Heart," "Songcatcher," "Stolen Summer" and "Evelyn."

Later, he starred in "Song for a Raggy Boy," "Plainsong," "Shadow of Fear," "Return to Sender," "Proud" and "Nine Lives." He then appeared in "The Book of Daniel," "Dark Matter," "32A," "Wild Child," "The Eclipse," "The Fifth Quarter," "Flipped," "Unknown," "The Stand Up" and "Prime Suspect."

From 2012 to 2019, he starred in 154 episodes of "Elementary," with Lucy Liu, most recently starring in "Spiked," "Blacklight" and "Daughter of the Bride."

Quinn married Elizabeth Bracco in 1987, and they have two daughters, Mia and Ava Eileen.