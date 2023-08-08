Sandra Bullock mourns partner Bryan Randall: What to know about man she called the 'love of my life'

Sandra Bullock is grieving the loss of Bryan Randall, the man she considered not only the love of her life, but a father to her two young children, Louis and Laila.

On Aug. 5, Randall passed away at 57 after a three-year battle with ALS, his family said in a statement.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," it concluded.

SANDRA BULLOCK'S LONGTIME PARTNER BRYAN DEAD AT 57 AFTER BATTLE WITH ALS

Bullock first met Randall in 2015, five years after going through a tumultuous divorce with ex-husband Jesse James in 2010.

A talented photographer and former model, Randall actually met Bullock because of her son, Louis. He took photos of him.

Randall was not involved in the adoption process of either of Bullock's children, but assumed the role of father relatively quickly. Randall also had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Bullock disclosed details about her relationship while making an appearance on the now defunct "Red Table Talk" in 2021, giving her fans insight into her crazy life with two young children.

"All of this happened," she began, referencing the timeline of events with her children and Randall.

"I had Louis first, and then when I met him… we hadn't been together that long, I go, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son… I said, you know that still holds?’ And he was like ‘Yah, OK, OK, OK. Why?’ And I was like, ‘Because I’m bringing a child back when I come home from Toronto.' And he was like, ‘Sorry, what?’"

That child was her daughter Laila.

"He was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer, my life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but the right human being, to be there. To help me… He's the example that I would want my [children] to have."

"It's hard to co-parent," Bullock added. "'Cause I just want to do it myself."

"I have a partner who's very Christian… I don't always agree with him, he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example, even when I don't agree with him, that I go, ‘If they can take away from that, and that is where they feel drawn to, then he’s the exact right parent to be in this position.'"

In an interview with Extra, also conducted in 2021, Bullock shared how she and Randall worked as a team.

"I'm the bad cop most of the time," she said. "There'd be absolutely no order, so I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy, and I'm like, you know, we all have our place. But I'm the one they want to snuggle and sleep with, so my bad cop might not be so bad."

Bullock and Randall never married – a conscious choice on Bullock's part.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children. His older daughter. It's the best thing ever. So I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man… What if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple? Think about the children first."

Bullock's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a touching Instagram tribute to him.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital," she wrote.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord."

Bullock has been on an acting break since 2022.