Chappell Roan calls out ‘abusive’ side of fame, threatens to quit music if it gets too ‘dangerous’

Chappell Roan may call it quits with the music industry.

After the singer made headlines for accusing fans of stalking and harassment, she threatened to leave the spotlight if it gets too "dangerous."

​"I feel like fame is just abusive. The vibe of this – stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public – is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," Roan told The Face during a cover interview.

"That’s what it feels like. I didn’t know it would feel this bad."

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer continued to share that if she ever felt like her life was in jeopardy, she would leave the music industry for good.

"I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit," Roan added. "It’s dangerous now, and I’m still going. But that part is not what I signed up for."

The 26-year-old detailed a disturbing encounter with two male fans who she claimed harassed her at the airport.

"I get out of the car, it’s 5:30 in the morning, and there’s two guys waiting with a bunch of posters and s--- for me to sign," Roan explained.

"I know they’re not fans. I said no. I was like, ​‘I don’t sign anything at the airport, I’m sorry.’ [One of them] follows me to the TSA line, starts yelling at me and everyone just turns and looks."



"He’s like, ​‘You should really humble yourself. Do you know where you are right now? Don’t forget where you came from.’ I’m just like: ​‘What the f--- is going on?’" she recalled.

Roan’s airport incident comes after she yelled at a photographer on the MTV VMAs red carpet last week.

When the "Hot to Go!" singer posed for photos on the red carpet last Wednesday night, the pop star had a heated exchange with a photographer who yelled, "Shut the f--- up."

She immediately turned, pointed her finger at the photographer after the crass comment was made and replied, "You shut the f--- up."

Roan said, "Don’t! Not me, b----!" A voice in the background was heard cheering her on, saying, "Tell ‘em, girl!"

The "Pink Pony Club" songstress later explained what happened during the tense encounter.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," Roan told Entertainment Tonight. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

Last month, she accused some fans of stalking, harassment and "predatory behavior" in scathing social media posts.

"I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s---," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

Roan addressed fans after she received "nonconsensual physical and social interactions."

The singer drew a fine line in her statement after she pointed out "predatory behavior," which she clarified is "disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior."

"Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me," she pleaded.

"There is always more to the story & I am scared and tired. And please don't call me Kayleigh," she added, as she referred to her legal first name. "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."