Playboy heir Cooper Hefner, wife Scarlett welcome first child: ‘Overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy’

Playboy heir Cooper Hefner and his wife, Scarlett, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday.

The California Senate hopeful posted two photos across social media to introduce their daughter.

In one photo, Scarlett Hefner, 29, held their baby while laying in her hospital bed with Cooper Hefner, 28, by her side. In another photo, their daughter laid swaddled in a blanket.

“At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world,” the businessman announced.

He added: "We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy."

The couple received well wishes from former Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson as well as Scarlett Hefner's “Harry Potter” co-stars.

“Congrats to you all. She’s beautiful. welcome to the world Betsy!! 😍❤️,” Wilkinson, 35, commented.

“Harry Potter” alum Evy Lynch wrote: “Oh my goodness she’s perfecccct!!! 😭💗 congratulations!!!”

“OH MY GOSH!!!! CONGRATS AHHHHH LOOK AT THAT LITTLE ONE!!!” actress Tessa Netting said.

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Heffner got married in a civil ceremony last November after being engaged for four years.

The couple announced on social media in March that they were expecting their first child.

“Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one,” Cooper Hefner wrote on Instagram.

The arrival of their daughter comes after a busy year for Cooper Hefner. The Playboy heir completed Air Force basic military training earlier this year.

He then took a tenure and announced last month that he is running for a seat on the California State Senate.