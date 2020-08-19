Pink shares body-positive message about her 'thunder thighs': 'Strong is my goal'

Pink showed love to her “thunder thighs” in a body-positive message on social media.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo of herself wakeboarding with her toned legs on display.

"I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs,” Pink, 40, began the caption.

She added: “It's cause he knew I’d use them."

Pink included the hashtags "#hrowingbuckets, #strongismygoal, #joyful and #somebodysponsormealready."

The “F--kin’ Perfect” singer has long been vocal about her insecurities and how she tries to lead a life of empowering herself and others.

In January, she wrote a candid letter to herself on Twitter reflecting on the “lines” she sees on her face when she smiles and said her “nose is getting bigger.”

“You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality,” Pink continued. “But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked."

In another tweet, she admitted that “every once in a while” she considers plastic surgery but added, “I cannot get behind it. I just can’t."

Pink also addressed the pressures of perfection in the music industry. "I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks," she said in another tweet. "I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face."

Last October, the singer did a video interview with Billboard, where she watched some of her old music videos and reacted to them. Pink opened up about some of the insecurities she had while watching the clips.

In the “There You Go” music video from 2000 she expressed, “I think this is the prettiest I've ever looked, and will ever look.”

When it came to the video for her 2013 song “Just Give Me a Reason,” Pink recalled thinking she was “fat” during her fitting despite being “so thin.”

“That's what we do to ourselves and we should stop it,” the mom of two said. “And now I'm almost 150 pounds and I look f--king awesome.”