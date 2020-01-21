Pink opens up about aging, says she 'just can't' alter her face with plastic surgery

Pink is opening up about getting older and revealing whether or not plastic surgery is something she'd ever consider.

The "What About Us" singer turned 40 in September, and on Monday, she reflected on the changes she's noticed in her body in a "letter to self."

PINK REVEALS SHE NEEDED STITCHES AFTER SLASHING HUSBAND CAREY HART'S TIRES ON THANKSGIVING

"Letter to self; Dear Me, you're getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked."

In another tweet, the singer admitted that "once in a while" she considers "altering" her face.

"And then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling...and their face doesn't move. I'm (sic) cannot get behind it. I just can't," Pink wrote. "I want my children to know what I look like when I'm angry."

PINK SAYS SHE'S HAD SEVERAL MISCARRIAGES SINCE 17: 'YOU FEEL LIKE YOUR BODY HATES YOU'

Pink shares daughter, Willow, 8, and son, Jameson, 3, with husband Carey Hart. In addition to having her kids in mind when it comes to her plastic surgery choices, Pink added that she's grateful to have had a career not based on her looks.

"I'm fortunate because I've never really depended on my looks. I've decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s--t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss," she tweeted.

PINK ADMITS SHE AND HUSBAND, CAREY HART, DON’T KNOW THEIR OWN ANNIVERSARY

Pink's series of tweets did not go unnoticed. Fellow female musician Kelly Clarkson, 37, agreed with the 40-year-old. The "American Idol" alum-turned-television-host let Pink know she'd be following in her footsteps.

"I feel you .... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing," Clarkson tweeted. "You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork."

PINK'S HUSBAND WARNS 'LOOTERS WILL BE SHOT ON SITE' AS CLEANUP FROM WILDFIRE BEGINS

"Deal!" Pink excitedly replied.

Support for the singer continued. Following her social media letter, the singer's husband shared one of her tweets and invited his followers to "get wrinkly together."

"🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼. Think it’s time for people to step away from the syringe and plastic surgeon. Good work baby, let’s get wrinkly together. #No🦆Lips," Hart wrote on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to being officially in a new decade, Pink had another thing to celebrate recently: her 14-year marriage to Hart.

"14 years married to this amazing woman," the singer's husband wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a few photos of the couple and their children throughout the years. "I'm so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship.”