Piers Morgan reacts to fans comparing him to the Pigeon Lady in ‘Home Alone 2’: 'That is not me'

Piers Morgan has had enough.

The British television host is fielding rumors that he is actually the Pigeon Lady from the classic holiday film “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” after fans pointed out an uncanny resemblance.

Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker, now 75, played the role of the homeless woman living in Central Park who Kevin McCallister – played by Macaulay Culkin – befriends and ultimately gifts one of two turtle doves.

On the Tuesday edition of “Good Morning Britain,” in which Morgan is a co-host alongside Susanna Reid, Reid brought up the viral rumors.

“Can we just have a look at ‘Home Alone 2’ because, frankly, it is the best picture,” said Reid. “Lots of people watch ‘Home Alone 2’ and wonder if this is you.”

The 55-year-old Morgan played along, taking fake umbrage at the comical comparison.

“Why does this keep coming around? That is not me,” Morgan said. “I am not the bag lady in ‘Home Alone 2.'”

The cheeky segment immediately drew reactions from social media and one viewer chimed, “This is too funny now I can’t un see it or think it @piersmorgan.” To which he quipped, “I need you to, urgently.”

Morgan’s son Spencer also tweeted back in 2018, “Chilled night watching Home Alone 2. Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan.”

Fricker took home an Academy Award in 1990 for best supporting actress for her role in the 1989 film, “My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown.”