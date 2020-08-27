‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin trolls fans on his birthday: 'Wanna feel old? I'm 40’

Macaulay Culkin may always be a kid in his fans’ eyes, but the “Home Alone” star just turned 40!

The actor celebrated his milestone birthday by trolling his fans.

“Hey guys, wanna feel old?” Culkin tweeted on Wednesday. “I'm 40. You're welcome.”

He teased, “It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old… that’s my job”

In reference to his role as Kevin McCallister on “Home Alone” the actor said, “I'm no longer a kid.”

Culkin’s fans didn’t take the trolling lightly.

“Delete this,” one person tweeted.

“Dude! You were never supposed to grow old! What happened!?” a fan asked.

One fan posted a photo of Culkin’s iconic scene from “Home Alone,” where his mouth was open wide in shock. “Nooooooooooo,” the fan captioned the picture.

“Nursing home alone,” a fan joked, to which another said, “Can’t wait to watch the wheelchair chase scene with Kevin, Marv and Harry.”





Other celebrities made jokes about Culkin’s age and some just wished him a happy birthday.

“Thanks a lot, f-----r. :)” Kathy Griffin responded to Culkin’s teasing.

Kat Dennings tweeted, “Please post your skincare routine”

“Have a happy one, gramps,” Michael McKean joked.

Billy Eichner said, “Incredible. Happy Birthday!!!”

“Happy birthday, Mac!” Busy Phillipps told Culkin.

“Total Divas” star Natalya Neidhart tweeted, “Happy birthday my friend.”

Culkin’s girlfriend, Brenda Song, opted for a heartfelt message to the actor on Instagram.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Song, 32, captioned a photo of them in matching pajamas.

The actress continued: "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha."

"My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you," Song concluded.