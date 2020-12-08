Food artist makes the ‘Home Alone’ house in gingerbread in honor of film’s 30th anniversary

Be careful eating this gingerbread house, it might be full of traps.

If there’s one thing that everyone can agree on, it’s that the holidays are about family. That’s why one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is about a little boy who gets left behind while his family goes on vacation and has to defend his house from robbers.

Of course, “Home Alone” is mostly remembered for the ending where Kevin McCallister fills his house with elaborate booby traps to ward off the criminal duo known as the Wet Bandits. The finale makes the McCallister residence one of the most recognized cinematic houses for a generation.

Now, to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, a food artist has recreated the iconic house in gingerbread form.

Michelle Wilbowo showed off her gingerbread recreation on Twitter, where she revealed that the project was created in partnership with Disney Plus (the company recently acquired “Home Alone” when it purchased 20th Century Fox studios). Wilbowo described “Home Alone” as one of her favorite Christmas movies.

The house even includes a pizza delivery car from the multiple scenes in the movie where pizza is delivered to the house. It also has miniaturized and edible versions of some of the famous traps from the film, including the paint cans tied to the stair railings.

The house will eventually end up at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at the Royal Marsden hospital in Surrey, England, according to the New York Post. There, it will be put on display for young cancer patients.