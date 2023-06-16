Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving in connection with crashing vehicle into Beverly Hills home

Comedian Pete Davidson has been charged in connection with crashing a vehicle into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision," the DA's office said in an emailed statement.

The crash occurred on March 4 just after 11 p.m. Officers responded to calls of a traffic accident taking place at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue.

Davidson was traveling with a female passenger, per Lieutenant Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police. It has been reported that Davidson was with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time of the crash.

A dark Mercedes-Benz sedan struck a fire hydrant, prompting officials to be called.

"Preliminary investigators believe speed may have been a factor," Lieutenant Reginald Evans told Fox News Digital at the time, adding that no arrests were made.

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences," the DA's statement said. "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.

Davidson is expected to be arraigned in court on July 27.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report