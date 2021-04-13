Paulina Porizkova, 56, goes 'full frontal nude' for Vogue Czechoslovakia in sheer bodysuit

Paulina Porizkova has nothing to hide.

The Czech-born Swedish supermodel left little to the imagination in a new cover photo shoot for the May issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia, 40 years after she landed her first-ever Vogue cover for its Germany publication.

Porizkova marked the milestone on Instagram by sharing the jaw-dropping photo, which shows the model with wavy, shoulder-length hair, leaning against a piece of furniture in her Manhattan apartment, wearing nothing but an ultra-sheer black one-bodysuit.

"Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CZ," Porizkova's caption partially reads, adding in a humorous note to the magazine's creative director and editor-in-chief for "daring to do this."

Vogue CS also unveiled its new cover on social media, explaining that the issue Porizkova covers is "dedicated to time."

"It is neither anti-age nor we want to talk about aging. We do not perceive time as an enemy, but as the only true lifelong companion. We seek the beauty of maturation in every moment of human life. We celebrate flowers in a rage even when they fade," the outlet explains.

Porizkova first graced Vogue Germany at the ripe age of 16. She called this most recent cover at age 56 "one of the most fun and playful photos (sic) shoots I have done- possibly in my life."

The stunner also stressed there are some shots in the high-fashion magazine where she's "fully dressed" that are likely to appease the "peeps who have a problem with my lack of coverup."

The veteran supermodel hinted at her confidence in posing nude at her age with the hashtags #BetweenJloandBettyWhite, #SexyHasNoExpirationDate and #40YearsLater.

She also received a ton of praise in the comments section. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna celebrated Porizkova's cover with multiple clapping hands emojis. Sports Illustrated alum Brooks Nader responded, "Wow !" as did Padma Lakshmi.

"Love," model Elle Macpherson said. Others called Porizkova's shot "beautiful" and several comments called her appearance "incredible."

Earlier this month, Porizkova shared her thoughts on aging and even addressed critics who may take issue with her decision to expose skin in her 50s.

"In my 20s, I was celebrated for showing up in lingerie. I was getting a lot of money for it and everybody loved me," Porizkova said on "The Tamron Hall Show." "In my 50s, I still think I look pretty good in lingerie, but the reaction is reviled, obviously not by everybody, but yeah, there's a fair amount of backlash."

Porizkova added that the public's general consensus is that women nearing middle age shouldn't expose their bodies.

"I think it's that when you get older when there's a certain sort of invisible boundary that happens in maybe your mid 40s where you, I guess you don't look fertile anymore, it's a menopausal thing," she continued.

"And maybe it's because you're starting to look a little like people's mom, that sexy is not allowed. You're allowed to be beautiful, you're allowed to be handsome, you're allowed to be present, you're allowed to be shocking or eye opening, but you are not allowed to be sexy."

In March, the model got real on Instagram with the revelation she underwent a cosmetic procedure, showing her followers the results online. She said she had a plasma pen treatment which is a non-invasive procedure that helps keep the skin firmer and wrinkle-free.

Aside from repeatedly speaking about body confidence on her Instagram, Porizkova has also been vocal about her heartbreak following the death of her estranged husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. He died in 2019 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease while recovering from surgery.

She and Ocasek share two sons.