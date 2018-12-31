Louis C.K. mocks Parkland shooting survivors during set in leaked audio: report

Louis C.K., the comedian who has been working on new stand-up material since allegations of inappropriate behavior with several women surfaced earlier this year, faces new criticism after he could be heard mocking survivors of the Parkland shooting during a set from earlier this month, TMZ reported.

The 51-year-old comedian could be heard in the leaked audio poking fun at the younger generation as "boring" and politically correct.

He said in today's world, it's the kids who tell the adults what is appropriate to say. C.K. responds to the guidance by saying, "F*** you, you're a child."

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN TWEET

The comedian raised eyebrows during a Dec. 16 show when he asked the audience why surviving a shooting makes someone worthy of attention, the report said.

"I don't know. They testified in front of Congress, these kids," Louis C.K. says. "Like, what the f***. What are you doing? You're young. You should be crazy. You should be unhinged, not in a suit saying, ‘I’m here to tell’… f*** you. You’re not interesting cause you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I got to listen to you talk?”

Many students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., have been vocal critics of gun laws in the U.S. Some have become household names after a gunman killed 17 students and staff at their school on Feb. 14, 2018.

The TMZ report said that the audio first appeared on a YouTube page that has since been removed. Forbes called the audio a "bootlegged audio tape" that was "preserved on Twitter by comedy writer Jack Allison."

C.K., 51, most recently made headlines in October, when he performed a stand-up comedy set in New York City after being largely out of sight for much of the year.

In November 2017, comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry alleged C.K. either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the New York Times but was not identified.

He later admitted their claims were true and in a statement said, "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Following the allegations, FX Networks and FX Productions said they were cutting ties with C.K. The premiere of his film, “I Love You, Daddy,” was canceled after the allegations. Netflix also responded by canceling the comedian’s stand-up special.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio and Kathleen Joyce contributed to this story.