Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring

Ozzy Osbourne was seen in public for the first time since announcing his retirement from touring this week.

The 74-year-old rock legend walked with a cane as he entered a medical center in Los Angeles Wednesday. The former Black Sabbath vocalist appeared in good spirits, flashing the peace sign to photographers.

The outing came just hours after he wrote on his social media accounts that he would have to cancel his tour because of a spinal injury he suffered four years ago and other health problems.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," he wrote in part.