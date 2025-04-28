Olivia Munn faces wrath of parenting police after toddler goes shoeless on New York city streets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Munn picked her battles and averted another meltdown, albeit with a shoeless walk through the city.

Munn, 44, caught both slack and praise from social media followers after sharing a series of photos of her 3-year-old son, Malcolm, walking down the street in New York City without shoes.

While some users praised the "Your Friends & Neighbors" actress for handling a stressful situation many parents have endured, internet critics condemned Munn for ultimately neglecting her child's health and safety.

While wearing her infant daughter strapped to her chest, Munn walked hand in hand with Malcolm on a city sidewalk. Her son sported a pair of jeans and a blue shirt, with a pair of white grip socks on his feet.

"Yes, this is my 3-year-old walking through the streets of New York in only his socks," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption.

"I’m posting this for all the parents who thought it would be great to take advantage of the beautiful weather and took their toddler on a walk only for them to lie down screaming on the floor of Whole Foods, run through the aisles of CVS screaming ‘I don’t like anyone!!’ and knocked over your iced tea before your first sip, all while carrying your 7-month-old strapped to your body."

She added, "After all of that, he insisted on walking home without his shoes. And in a moment which I can only describe as total exhaustion, I said okay. So we walked over a mile home with only socks… through every street in NY.



Munn said the outing with her children would "live in infamy in my memory as the day I tried my absolute best, got us home without another tantrum and learned that the rubber padding on toddler socks can only take so much. Cheers to anyone else who went through this today or any other day. You have my utmost respect."

The relatable mom moment turned heads online, with some users alerting the "X-Men,: Apocalypse" star to the dangers of the outside world.

"No!!!!! E coli, Staph, fungus & mold spores, broken glass, sharp gravel and yes dirty needles... it's NYC for God's sake," one fan wrote.

"Letting your child be exposed to disgusting dirt and whatever else is on their streets including sharp objects really stupid idea," one Instagram user noted, while another added, "That is so gross and probably unhealthy."

Some followers asked, "What about broken glass??" while others were concerned with the lack of help Munn had.

"But who is taking the picture?! And did he/she help during this excursion?! Cuz it sounds like you could of used a little help," one follower noted.

"But you make it sound like you were alone dealing with this situation – so who was on hand to take the photo," another fan asked. "Sort of detracts from the entire story if you had another set of hands to help the entire time."

Still, the negatives were met with just as many positives for Munn's follow-through during a difficult parenting situation.

Jenna Dewan let Munn know she's also "been here many times," while Amanda Kloots added, "Hahahaha love you! All the moms understand this one!"

Padma Lakshmi warned her friend, "Haha have totally been there! Now wait til adolescence!"

"All of us have been in CVS thinking ‘I don’t like anyone.' He was brave enough to say it out loud," one fan assured Munn. "On the bright side. He should sleep REALLY well tonight. He’s probably already asleep."

Another fan added, "Good job, mama! Sometimes, we just have to submit to the mutiny of our crew."

Munn and her husband, John Mulaney, welcomed their first child, son Malcolm, in November 2021. Last year, Mulaney confirmed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he married Munn over Fourth of July weekend.

Their daughter, Méi June Mulaney, was born via surrogate last year.