Olivia Culpo says she suffers from endometriosis: ‘Painful periods are not normal’

Olivia Culpo is opening up about her personal health battle.

The 28-year-old announced on Wednesday she has endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue grows outside of the uterus.

“I’ve never publicly said this before, but I have endometriosis – AKA the most excruciatingly painful cramps/period,” Culpo shared on her Instagram Stories, as reported by the U.K.’s DailyMail on Thursday.

“It’s not so fun,” she continued. “Very painful. There is obviously a surgery you can get for it that I don’t really want to get but [I use] lots of heating pads, [drink] lots of water, and [take] lots of Midol.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl encouraged her 4.7 million followers to “do [their] research and due diligence” by seeking medical help if they’re privately suffering from the disease.

“If you are having very painful periods or you are not being diagnosed with what you think COULD be endometriosis, definitely do your research,” she advised.

“Because if you don’t discover that you have this it could get in the way of fertility, you can have tissue growing in areas that you really shouldn’t have it, which could interfere with getting pregnancy someday,” shared the former Miss Universe.

“Definitely go to your doctor if you have painful periods,” she continued. “Painful periods are not normal. You just want to make sure that everything is OK. If you do want to get pregnant, you just never know. You don’t want to wait [until it’s] too late.

“So, I feel like if you are someone out there with super painful periods, it is very important to take it seriously,” added Culpo.

According to the outlet, Culpo tagged her personal OB-GYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who also treats numerous members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Back in July, it was announced that Culpo, Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders were the cover girls for SI Swimsuit’s 2020 issue.

“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day announced on Instagram.

According to the magazine’s Instagram, Culpo's first SI Swimsuit experience took place in 2018 for the outlet’s “In Her Own Words” feature. From there, she headed to Australia in 2019 to pose for the magazine.

“Olivia Culpo is one of the hardest working people in the industry,” said Day. “I have never seen her give anything less than 200 percent toward whatever goal she sets for herself. Her accomplishments speak to that and are vast and impressive.

“It gives me great joy to celebrate such an exemplary professional and hardworking individual whose unapologetic enthusiasm will shine from the cover of our magazine," Day continued. "We are excited to have Olivia represent our brand in a way that celebrates the multifaceted women who pursue their dreams and fill the pages of our issue.”

