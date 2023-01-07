Cage the Elephant singer Matt Schultz arrested on weapon charges

The lead singer of the band Cage the Elephant, Matt Schultz, was arrested in New York City Thursday on weapon charges at the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan, the New York Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Schultz faced two charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD confirmed that a judge granted them a search warrant to enter Schultz’s hotel room after they received a call and found two loaded guns.

The 39-year-old singer was then arrested on the scene and taken to the 9th precinct station, police said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bowery Hotel for comment and the representative on the phone said they had "no comment" on the situation.

In 2017, Cage the Elephant won a Grammy for Best Rock Album for "Tell Me I’m Pretty" at the 59th annual music awards and took home a trophy again in 2020 for their album "Social Cues."

Cage the Elephant formed their American rock band in 2006 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Two years later, the band moved to England and settled in London.

In addition to the arrested lead vocalist, his older brother Brad Schultz played guitar with Cage the Elephant Brad Schultz, along with other guitarists Lincoln Parish and Daniel Tichenor are part of the band, along with drummer Jared Champion and member Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster.

Cage the Elephant rose to fame with their second album debut "Thank You Happy Birthday" at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2001.

In 2022, the rock band went on tour and performed in different locations including two music festivals in May and in Toronto the following month.

During the Oceans Calling Festival in Maryland, they performed among other headliners such as Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette and Cyndi Lauper.