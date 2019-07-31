Nikki Sixx and wife Courtney announce birth of their daughter

Nikki Sixx and wife Courtney Bingham Sixx have welcomed a new member of their crew.

The Mötley Crüe bandleader and fashion model announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on Instagram Wednesday.

"Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx," the proud papa beamed. " A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers."

Sixx has four children from previous relationships with former Playboy Playmate Brandi Brandt and actress Donna D'Errico.

"Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life.....and @how2girl is a real natural as a mom," Sixx continued. "I would like to thank our family and friends for all the love and support ( and flowers)."

The former heavy metal madman turned family man is starting his daughter out on a musical path already.

"We are already sleep training her with a metronome and I got her a pink bass," he wrote.

Sixx had a vasectomy years ago and reportedly used a sperm harvesting method and artificial insemination instead of a reverse vasectomy in order to father his fifth child.

Bingham and Sixx got married in 2014. This is her first child.