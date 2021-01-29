Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev reveal their wedding date

The 'Total Bellas' star and the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 29 winner welcomed a son in July 2020

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are one step closer to tying the knot.

The "Total Bellas" star has revealed their wedding date is officially set, over a year after they became engaged.

Bella will be a bride for the first time to the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 29 winner next November.

"We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021," Bella, who is 37, announced during Thursday night's finale of her family's reality show, according to E! News.

Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella will tie the knot in November 2021.

Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella will tie the knot in November 2021. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Matteo, last July. As "Total Bellas" fans may remember, the new mom gave birth just one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child, a son named Buddy, into the world.

Also in the episode, Bella and Chigvintsev discussed the postpartum depression she was struggling with. The latest season of the "Total Bellas" showed the twins going through pregnancy together, and welcoming their boys in the same hospital in Arizona.

"I think it's hard for men to truly understand postpartum," Bella explained to her fiancé.

"Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms, as a new mom, figuring that out … I'll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible," she continued to the professional dancer.

Nikki (left) and Brie (right) Bella both gave birth to boys one day apart in the summer of 2020.

Nikki (left) and Brie (right) Bella both gave birth to boys one day apart in the summer of 2020. (Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She also touched on the difficulty of being at home alone with Matteo while he joined Season 29 of the ABC competition show last fall. Chigvintsev asked that Bella communicate her feelings to him when she's unhappy. "I'm sorry if I made you feel that way," he apologized.

Bella met Chigvintsev in 2017 when she was paired as his celebrity partner on "Dancing with the Stars." At the time, Bella was dating her ex, John Cena, to who she was previously engaged.

