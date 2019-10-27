Nicole Kidman showers Keith Urban with love, gifts and roses for 52nd birthday

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban proved they're as in love as ever for his 52nd birthday.

The Australian Oscar winner honored her country crooner husband on Instagram for his big day on Saturday, captioning a sweet selfie with the singer, "Happy birthday Keith Lionel ... you are so loved."

Urban posted a photo of his own of a table full of gifts, balloons and roses with Kidman, 52, peeking out from behind the goodies.

NICOLE KIDMAN, KEITH URBAN CELEBRATE 13TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

'BIG LITTLE LIES' STAR NICOLE KIDMAN PRAISED HER HUSBAND KEITH URBAN FOR WATCHING ALL HER GRAPHIC SCENES

"Thank you to EVERYONE for all the birthday love !!!!!!!!! (it’s all in the details)," he wrote.

The couple began celebrations early for Urban's birthday, taking a trip together to Italy.

Kidman and Urban married in their native Australia in June 2006.

The pair share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8.

NICOLE KIDMAN TALKS 'SIMPLE' HOME LIFE WITH KEITH URBAN, DAUGHTERS

KEITH URBAN AND NICOLE KIDMAN PACKED ON SWEET PDA AT 2019 ACM AWARDS

Earlier this year, Kidman told a heartwarming story of the moment she knew that Urban was the one she wanted to marry.

Speaking to People, the star talked about a time in 2005 shortly after she met Urban at an event in Los Angeles. The duo grew closer in the following months. Then the country singer made a grand, romantic gesture to prove his affection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she told the outlet. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.