Nicole Kidman almost chose Nashville farm life over Hollywood career

Nicole Kidman almost gave up her acting career for farm life.

Kidman, 57, contemplated throwing in the towel after giving birth to her first child with husband Keith Urban in 2008.

"When I gave birth to Sunday, I was like, ‘I think I’m pretty much done now,’" Kidman said during the Dec. 15 episode of "CBS Sunday Morning." "I’d moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm, and that’s when my mom actually said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep your finger, sort of like, in it.’"

"And I'm like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I'm done.'"

"When I gave birth to Sunday, I was like, 'I think I'm pretty much done now.' I'd moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm, and that's when my mom actually said, 'I wouldn't give up completely. Keep your finger, sort of like, in it.'" — Nicole Kidman

However, Kidman's mom was insistent with her advice.

"She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. I think keep moving forward. Not saying you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.’"

After choosing to continue, Kidman has starred in a handful of blockbuster films including "Rabbit Hole," "Just Go With It" and "Bombshell." The actress also landed roles in popular TV series such as "Big Little Lies," "The Undoing," "Nine Perfect Strangers" and "The Perfect Couple."

Kidman is just a regular "citizen" when she's at home in Tennessee with her children and husband.

The Oscar Award-winning actress can be found contributing to her community by buying diapers for a school donation drive or visiting a local children's hospital.

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that," Kidman previously said in an interview with Elle magazine . "Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

Outside of her Tennessee home, Kidman is known as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. She is famous for her roles in "Being the Ricardos," "Cold Mountain" and "Moulin Rouge!". The actress also launched her own production company, Blossom Films, in 2010. The company is behind projects such as "Rabbit Hole," "Big Little Lies," "The Undoing," "Nine Perfect Strangers" and, most recently, "Expats."

Kidman was also recently named an ambassador for Balenciaga and attended the New York premiere of "Expats" dressed in Atelier Versace.

"It feels a little unreal at times," she told Elle. "I want to get out, take my dress off, and put my jammies on. It’s kind of like the opposite of Cinderella – I’m happy to go home and just go back to me. It does feel a little overwhelming. I’m like, ‘I need to go home now. I’m very tired. I want to get warm, and I want to curl up, and I want to feel real.’"

"I have a very full life with people that I love," she continued. " I’m raising daughters . I’m a wife, I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people. And that, to me, is the meaning of life – and then taking care of what we leave behind, who we leave behind and how we do that, and our sense of respect for that."

Kidman is a mom to four kids. She shares her two daughters — Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret — with Urban. The actress also shares two kids, Bella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.