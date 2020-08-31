Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban cuddle up in loving new photo: 'Two #tumbleweeds are better than one'

Once again, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have proved to be among show biz's cutest couples.

On Sunday, the "Moulin Rouge!" star took to Instagram to offer support for her hubby's latest country track, "Tumbleweed."

In the photo, Kidman, 53, sat on a wooden bench with Urban, 52, who wrapped his arm around his wife. Kidman held the singer's hand while she rested her head on his nose, while both, of course, wore large smiles.

"Two #tumbleweeds are better than one," wrote Kidman in the caption in reference to the song before adding a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes. "Check out Keith’s new song at the link in bio xx."

Fans had plenty of praise for the loving couple in the comments.

"Such a beautiful couple," said one. "GOD BLESS YOU GUYS..."

"You guys are so ADORABLE!!" another gushed.

A third added: "Omg love this photo of you guys; best couple ever. So so love Keith’s new song Tumbleweed."

The actress and her hubby are no stranger to showing off their love on social media, such as when Urban gushed over the star on her birthday.

To celebrate the big day, the former "American Idol" judge shared a picture of his wife peeking out from behind a bundle of balloons.

"WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY!!!" he captioned the photo, referencing Kidman's parents. "Happy Birthday Babygirl."

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and share two children, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9.

Kidman also shares Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.