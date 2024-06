Nicole Kidman and lookalike daughter Sunday Rose stepped out in style wearing color-coordinated black ensembles during Paris Fashion Week.

The 57-year-old actress and Sunday Rose, 15, twinned in chic monochromatic looks while attending Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection runway show Wednesday.

Kidman stunned in a shimmery floor-length black Balenciaga gown with short sleeves, a high neckline and a form-fitting silhouette.

The "Big Little Lies" star's long blonde hair was down in a sleek, straight style, and she accessorized with rectangular black shades.

Sunday Rose opted for a black velvet long-sleeved bodycon Balenciaga minidress that had exaggerated shoulders and a mock neck.

The teenager donned wore black stockings and black patent leather pointed toe pumps and carried a black clutch bag.

Like her mother, Sunday Rose shielded her eyes with large black sunglasses and wore her blonde locks down and straight.

The pair arrived together at the event in a black SUV and were surrounded by swarms of photographers and fans. The actress and Sunday Rose posed for photos with the Academy Award winner beaming as she waved and blew kisses to the crowd before they headed into the venue.

Kidman and Sunday Rose were not the only mother-daughter duo at the haute couture event. The two were joined in the front row by Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai Schreiber as well as Maya Rudolph and her daughter Minnie Anderson.

Other attendees included Katy Perry, Lisa Rinna, Selma Blair, Charli XCX, Joey King, Teyana Taylor, Ashley Graham. Perry, who wore a daring ensemble that consisted of an oversize fur coat and ripped tights, later shared a snap of herself sharing a laugh with Kidman at the show.

"as you can see, @nicolekidman loved my rendition of her iconic AMC movie intro," the former "American Idol" judge wrote in the caption, referring to Kidman's commercial for AMC Theatres.

Kidman shares Sunday and daughter Faith Margaret, 13, with husband Keith Urban, 56, whom she married in 2006. The actress is also mother to daughter Isabella, 31, and son Connor, 29, whom she adopted during her marriage to her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61. Kidman wed the "Top Gun" star in 1990, and the two split in 2001.

In April, Kidman and Urban's daughters made their first appearance on the red carpet with their parents.

Kidman was being honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award gala, where she was joined by Urban, Sunday Rose, Faith Margaret and Kidman’s niece, Sybella Hawley.

Kidman spoke with People about having her daughters with her for support, and she at first jokingly said, "You’ll have to ask them.

"I think they're just like ... they want to get started on their own careers. They are here to support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving."

During her acceptance speech, Kidman thanked Urban and their daughters, referring to them as the "loves of my life."

"And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet. Tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith," she said, per People.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.