Nicole Eggert says 'every day is like a gift' as she tests negative for cancer markers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert is treating every day like a gift after years of battling breast cancer.

Eggert spoke to Fox News Digital on Skid Row in Los Angeles about her current health status as she gave back, side-by-side with the Los Angeles Mission and Hope the Mission, during Thanksgiving week.

The star said that she is grateful to be able to celebrate the holiday by volunteering and the joy of having both of her daughters under the same roof for the holiday.

"I get to be here. That I get a holiday. Every day is like a gift now, and… my other daughter will come in from New York. So we will all be together, and there's nothing like having both your kids under your same roof at the same time. It's magical," Eggert said.

ERIN ANDREWS HAD 'NO SYMPTOMS' BEFORE CANCER DIAGNOSIS, PUSHES FOR EARLY SCREENINGS

Eggert has two daughters, Dilyn and Keegan. Eggert told Fox News Digital having her daughter, Dilyn, with her while she gave back wasn't just important to her – it was necessary.

"I get to be here. That I get a holiday. Every day is like a gift now." — Nicole Eggert

"Well, giving back is always important. It's just necessary. So, I like her to be able to participate, and she enjoys it. She's a good kid, and you know, we can get caught up in our privileged life and so I think it's always important to look around you and take care of your city," Eggert said.

WATCH: Nicole Eggert shares update on her health

For the first time, Los Angeles Mission and Hope the Mission will serve side by side on Skid Row: a historic collaboration bringing together two leading Missions to pursue a common purpose with greater reach and commitment.

KAT TIMPF REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS WHILE ANNOUNCING THE BIRTH OF HER SON

In 2023, Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. In August, she revealed that she underwent surgery to battle her breast cancer.

"Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?" Eggert posted to Instagram. In the caption of her post, she added the hashtags #breastcancer #breastcancerawarness #feelyourselfup and tagged the Instagram page for Dr. Kyle Song of South Coast Plastic Surgery.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Eggert told Fox News Digital that she is currently in good health.

REALITY STAR SHARES DEADLY MELANOMA UPDATE AS DOCTORS DISCUSS PROGNOSIS

"I'm good right now. I'm testing negative for any disease. So, that's fabulous. It's a month-to-month thing. So it's like, I get a clear bill of health, and then I enjoy the rest of the month, and then we do it all over again. So you know, it never kind of ends. It's always this journey. But I am not complaining. So far, everything is still looking good and markers are clear," Eggert said.

WATCH: Nicole Eggert shares the importance of giving back this holiday season

Eggert first revealed her diagnosis during a January 2024 interview with People magazine. The "Charles in Charge" star said she initially felt pain in her left breast and gained 25 pounds within three months.

Believing them to be symptoms of menopause, she was surprised to locate a lump during a self-exam in October. Eggert's doctors diagnosed her with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in early December 2023.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most cribriform carcinoma breast cancer cases are estrogen receptor-positive, occurring when "high levels of estrogen in breast cancer cells help cancer grow and spread."

After receiving her diagnosis, Eggert underwent her first mastectomy and lymph node removal. The actress completed chemotherapy in July 2024 and received radiation therapy.

During a December 2024 interview with Fox News Digital, Eggert explained that she would undergo a second mastectomy and breast reconstruction as the next steps in her treatment plan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following those surgeries, Eggert said she will either undergo a hysterectomy or begin hormone therapy, which would require a monthly estrogen-blocker injection for the next ten years, in addition to the two oral medications she will need to take for the next five years.

WATCH: Nicole Eggert shares what she is grateful for this season

"There's a lot that goes into this," she explained. "The mastectomy is strange. I kind of went into it thinking they were just going to remove the breast tissue, and you recover from stitches and scars and, like, that's it. But there's so much more to it because they cut through so many nerves. So, that sensation and getting used to that is very bizarre.

"And then also the lymph node removal is much more painful than the mastectomy," she continued. "Much more complicated and affects the body much more. So, I wasn't really prepared for that because they didn't mention that they removed lymph nodes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's something I had to figure out on my own," Eggert added. "You know, from my bed going, ‘What is wrong with me?’ And it's the discovery of all of this and then figuring out solutions that work for my body and trying everything nonstop until something works."