Nicolas Cage’s ex dismisses lawsuit against star in case involving son’s alleged assault

Nicolas Cage’s ex, the mother of their 34-year-old son, has dismissed her claims against the "National Treasure" actor related to a lawsuit accusing their son of assault, according to court documents.

Christina Fulton, who dated Cage from 1988 until 1991, sued both their son, Weston Coppola Cage, and the 61-year-old actor last month, alleging Cage ignored their son’s mental health issues and that he "enabled" his behavior.

"Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," the lawsuit stated. "Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."

The dismissal was granted on Tuesday with prejudice, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous," Cage’s lawyers told Fox News Digital in February. "Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man."

"Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Weston argued, "the incident with his mother was caused by her – not his father."

"Weston’s father, Nicolas Cage, had absolutely nothing to do with Weston’s emotional state or condition leading up to the incident with his mother, Christina Fulton," a rep for Weston told Fox News Digital. "At Christina’s urging and direction, he agreed to see a new doctor selected by her, who promptly changed his medication and treatment."

Weston's attorney added, "Unfortunately, that resulted in the emotional/medical breakdown resulting in the incident with his mother. Christina’s efforts to now blame his father for that incident are absolutely wrong and nothing more than an attempt to generate media attention and force him to pay her money."

Weston and Fulton allegedly got into an argument that turned physical at her Los Angeles home in April 2024, and he was arrested in July on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon after he turned himself in on a warrant.

Fox News Digital confirmed from a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson that Weston walked into the 77th precinct during the early hours of July 10. He was released on bond at the time.

On July 11, Fulton claimed she was "brutally assaulted" by Weston and said that "it is imperative" that her son "receives the help he desperately needs."

Fulton claimed that Cage had enabled their son by bailing him out of jail several times and drinking with him.

The request to dismiss the claims against Cage, which was filed on March 7, says it relates only to Cage "and as to no other defendant," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Cage and Fulton for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.