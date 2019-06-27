Nicki Minaj gets in Twitter spat with Wendy's over spicy nuggets

If you ever find yourself getting emotional over food, some celebrities might feel the same way.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Wendy's revealed their very popular Spicy Chicken Nuggets menu item will return to restaurants on August 19th. The news was met with overwhelming praise and excitement on Twitter, but rapper Nicki Minaj was still frustrated the fast food chain removed them to begin with.

"Why do y’all keep taking it off the menu in the first place," Minaj said in a reply to Wendy's. "Just leave it. Y’all mad aggy."

The fast-food chain was quick to respond to the "Megatron" rapper, writing, "Sorry Queen. When people aren't buying something they take it away. Hopefully they stay around this time?"

One Minaj fan replied to Wendy's, acknowledging they "can’t roast the QUEEN."

Wendy's responded to the fan, writing, "Too much respect to even try."

Minaj did not provide a follow-up response to Wendy's, so it seems their appeasement to the "queen" of rap was successful.

The rapper recently made a brief appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, ahead of her initially-scheduled slot on the program Thursday night.

Minaj is expected to perform her newest single "Megatron," which dropped last week, live on the talk show Thursday.