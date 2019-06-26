Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets to return in August

Good things take time — like the highly anticipated return of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

After months of hoping, wishing and waiting, the fast-food chain has announced that the beloved item will return to menus everywhere on Aug. 19.

Reps for Wendy's shared the news on social media on Tuesday, teasing a photo of a spicy nugget-style constellation with the declaration that “the stars have aligned.”

After a mysterious two-year hiatus, the comeback of the spicy nuggets is due in part to the valor of Chance the Rapper.

In early May, the hip-hop star revealed on Twitter that he hoped Wendy’s “WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point,” a request that sparked a social media firestorm and resulted in Wendy’s agreeing that they would reinstate the fiery chicken bites if they could get two million likes on a Twitter post.

In less than 24 hours, the mission was accomplished — and now fans can count down the days until the delectable nuggets are available again.

“JUST 55 MORE DAYS,” one Twitter user cried.

“WE FOUGHT FOR THOSE NUGS (on the internet,)” another agreed.

“That’s a good thing for parents too! Doesn’t everyone’s kids return to school in August [?]” one joked. “Y’all get to have y’alls spicy nuggets all to yourselves!!!”

Though one fan complained that the return date was “NOT SOON ENOUGH,” a Wendy’s spokesperson claimed it was the “soonest we could make it happen.”

