Nicki Minaj thanks US service members in heartfelt Veterans Day message

Nicki Minaj marked Veterans Day with a short message that drew big engagement on social media, thanking America's service members in a post that continues a recent patriotic trend for the rapper.

"Dear Veterans, Thank you. Happy Veterans Day," the rapper wrote with a heart emoji. The brief and heartfelt line was quickly shared by fans and military supporters who applauded her gesture.

Minaj’s salute comes as she’s been increasingly vocal about faith, patriotism and free expression online. Earlier this month, she praised President Donald Trump after he posted about the persecution of Christians overseas on Truth Social, saying his message gave her "a deep sense of gratitude" and that Americans are fortunate to "freely worship God."

She also reacted to a recent White House TikTok that used one of her songs, "Beez in the Trap," joking with fans that the first couple had officially joined her "Gag City" universe.

A few days before that, she interacted with Elon Musk on X, reposting one of his motivational clips with the caption, "Speak Elon, we’re listening."

Minaj has been mixing humor with straightforward messages about faith and country while drawing major reactions each time she does in recent weeks.



Her Veterans Day post is also short, sweet and now widely-shared. Fans responded by thanking her for acknowledging the holiday writing, "thank you queen," while another commented "you've been showing a softer, patriotic side, lately."

The post continued circulating across X throughout the day as Minaj’s followers chimed in with messages saluting veterans in their family or showing photos during times of their own service.