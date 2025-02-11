Nick and Vanessa Lachey schedule a 'sex day' to keep spark alive in 13-year marriage

Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared the secrets that keep their marriage afloat.

Vanessa, 44, revealed she suggested the married couple of 13 years dedicate one day of the week to intimacy amid their busy schedules. Vanessa and Nick host a handful of Netflix's reality TV shows while raising three children.

"He’s like, 'What, schedule a sex day?'" the model recalled of Nick's reaction to the suggestion in an interview with BRIDES. "It sounds weird when you say that, so we decided: Wednesday – hump day."

The idea actually came from friends of the couple, who scheduled their intimacy for Thursdays, the outlet reported. Nick, 51, and Vanessa admitted they have since fallen out of their "hump day" routine, but are working to get back on track while also keeping up with the logistics of their family.

"I don’t want the time that we have for intimacy and connection to be taken over by logistics, but that’s our life," Vanessa added. "I think we’re coming into an age of having to have a hump day and a logistics day."

"Happy hump day and calendar dump day," Nick noted.

The Lacheys — who married in July 2011 — host a few shows, all centered around finding love.

In "Love is Blind," contestants test the theory that you can fall in love with someone without seeing what they look like.

Nick and Vanessa have used their relationship to help contestants on the show, specifically by disclosing arguments and how they worked through them. The couple also attends therapy together.

"It’s really important to have a third-person perspective that’s an unbiased opinion," Vanessa said of therapy.

"It’s nice for [the contestants] to see that, yes, we’ve been together 19 years, married for 13, and we are seeing a therapist, and we still have problems," she added.

Nick also emphasized that "anything that’s worth having takes work."

"To me, that’s a cornerstone of life, and marriage is no different. There’s no shame in that."

Vanessa previously told Fox News Digital that her family plays a role in every decision she makes.

"I have a great support system in my husband and I don't take that for granted," she explained. "I know there are a lot of single parents out there, a lot of parents just struggling to not have family or help around. I'm very grateful to have them."

She added: "My husband and I have always said to put family first, which at the end of the day, if something doesn't work out with a career choice or a work situation, we have no regrets because we put our family first."

