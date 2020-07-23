Nick Cordero to have posthumous album released on his birthday

Nick Cordero’s album will be released posthumously on his birthday, September 17, Broadway Records announced on Wednesday.

The Broadway actor spent over 90 days at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. fighting complications related to the coronavirus and died on July 5.

Cordero’s album titled “Nick Cordero: Live Your Life” is named after one of his songs and captures his cabaret performance in April 2019 at the Broadway supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Cordero was in many stage productions, including “Bullets Over Broadway” in New York, which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, said she’d never seen Cordero work so hard on something as his cabaret show.

"Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform," she wrote along with the album cover.

Kloots, 38, continued: “I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story.”

She also gave insight on what to expect from the album. "There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is 'Live Your Life,'" the lifestyle blogger revealed.

Guest performers on the album include Kathryn Gallagher, Drew Gehling, Sara Chase and Zach Braff. Proceeds will go to benefit Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.