100 songs to add to your New Year's Eve party playlist

Good food, great company, and catchy music to set the tone are all elements of an unforgettable party.
If you are the host of a New Year's Eve bash, you must be prepared with a playlist to keep your guests entertained.
A good playlist includes songs from all different genres and time periods, so there is something for everybody.
A party playlist should be upbeat, fun, and most importantly, long enough to last until the ball drops in Times Square.
This 100 song party playlist is filled with just over six hours of hits. There are classic party hits, like "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Fergalicious" and "Party In The U.S.A."
This playlist includes ABBA's biggest hits, like "Gimmie! Gimmie! Gimmie (A Man After Midnight)," "Dancing Queen" and the occasion-specific tune, "Happy New Year."
In this roundup of hits, you'll find songs by country artists like Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, and Shania Twain.
There are also songs from pop music sensations like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and more.
Songs like "More Than A Woman," "Boogie Wonderland," "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)," "What I Like About You," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and "1999" are throwbacks that will have everyone singing along.
Since this is a New Year's Eve playlist, there are songs mixed in that are related to the occasion, like "Kiss Me at Midnight," "Theme From New York, New York," "Welcome to the Future" and "New Year's Day."
Add these 100 hits to your party playlist and groove into the New Year.
1. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," Whitney Houston
2. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey
3. "Let's Get Loud," Jennifer Lopez
4. "Make This Day," Zac Brown Band
5. "I Gotta Feeling," Black Eyed Peas
6. "Let's Groove," Earth, Wind & Fire
7. "Drinkaby," Cole Swindell
8. "One Thing At A Time," Morgan Wallen
9. "I'm Good (Blue)," David Guetta, Bebe Rexha
10. "Everything I Love," Morgan Wallen
11. "We Found Love," Rihanna, Calvin Harris
12. "Dreams," Fleetwood Mac
13. "There Was This Girl," Riley Green
14. "Play That Song," Train
15. "Higher Love," Kygo, Whitney Houston
16. "American Kids," Kenny Chesney
17. "Old Time Rock & Roll," Bob Seger
18. "Time of Our Lives," Pitbull, Ne-Yo
19. "Mr. Brightside," The Killers
20. "STAY," The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
21. "Raise Your Glass," Pink
22. "As It Was," Harry Styles
23. "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," Harry Styles
24. "Lovin' On You," Luke Combs
25. "Physical," Dua Lipa
26. "Love Story," Taylor Swift
27. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band
28. "Levitating," Dua Lipa
29. "More Than A Woman," Bee Gees, SG Lewis
30. "Love On Top," Beyoncé
31. "Electric Love," Børns
32. "Calm Down," Rema, Selena Gomez
33. "Boogie Wonderland," Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions
34. "Vivir Mi Vida," Marc Anthony
35. "Promiscuous," Nelly Furtado, Timbaland
36. "Gimmie! Gimmie! Gimmie (A Man After Midnight)," ABBA
37. "Dance The Night," Dua Lipa
38. "Party In The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus
39. "9 to 5," Dolly Parton
40. "Toxic," Britney Spears
41. "Firework," Katy Perry
42. "good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
43. "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)," Lou Bega
44. "TikTok," Kesha
45. "Fergalicious," Fergie
46. "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," USHER, Pitbull
47. "About Damn Time," Lizzo
48. "Crazy in Love," Beyoncé, JAY-Z
49. "Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
50. "Fireball," Pitbull, John Ryan
51. "Broadway Girls," Lil Durk, Morgan Wallen
52. "Dancing Queen," ABBA
53. "Super Bass," Nicki Minaj
54. "Rock Your Body," Justin Timberlake
55. "Footloose," Kenny Loggins
56. "We R Who We R," Kesha
57. "Celebration," Kool & The Gang
58. "Shivers," Ed Sheeran
59. "We Can't Stop," Miley Cyrus
60. "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," Katy Perry
61. "Scream," Usher
62. "Boom, Boom, Pow," Black Eyed Peas
63. "Life is a Highway," Rascal Flatts
64. "Stacy's Mom," Fountains of Wayne
65. "Crazy Train," Ozzy Osbourne
66. "Are You Gonna Be My Girl," Jet
67. "Welcome To New York," Taylor Swift
68. "Drive By," Train
69. "Shy Away," Twenty One Pilots
70. "Good Times Roll," Jimmie Allen, Nelly
71. "Uptown Girl," Billy Joel
72. "My Girl," The Temptations
73. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
74. "What I Like About You," The Romantics
75. "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," Billy Joel
76. "I'm Still Standing," Elton John
77. "Free Fallin'," Tom Petty
78. "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond
79. "Shut Up and Dance," Walk the Moon
80. "1999," Prince
81. "Love Shack," The B-52's
82. "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," Shania Twain
83. "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," Cyndi Lauper
84. "Waffle House," Jonas Brothers
85. "New Year's Day," Bon Jovi
86. "Thank u, next," Ariana Grande
87. "Happy New Year," ABBA
88. "Good Feeling," Flo Rida
89. "Welcome to the Future," Brad Paisley
90. "The Final Countdown," Europe
91. "Piano Man," Billy Joel
92. "Theme From New York, New York," Frank Sinatra
93. "Let's Go Crazy," Prince
94. "Empire State of Mind," Jay-Z, Alicia Keys
95. "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift
96. "Kiss Me at Midnight," NSYNC
97. "Just Dance," Lady Gaga
98. "Turn Down for What," DJ Snake, Lil Jon
99. "Countdown," Beyoncé
100. "Bang Bang," Jessie J., Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj