100 songs to add to your New Year's Eve party playlist

Good food, great company, and catchy music to set the tone are all elements of an unforgettable party.

If you are the host of a New Year's Eve bash, you must be prepared with a playlist to keep your guests entertained.

A good playlist includes songs from all different genres and time periods, so there is something for everybody.

THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS PLAYLIST: 100 SONGS TO PLAY TO GET YOUR HOLIDAY PARTY STARTED

A party playlist should be upbeat, fun, and most importantly, long enough to last until the ball drops in Times Square.

This 100 song party playlist is filled with just over six hours of hits. There are classic party hits, like "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Fergalicious" and "Party In The U.S.A."

This playlist includes ABBA's biggest hits, like "Gimmie! Gimmie! Gimmie (A Man After Midnight)," "Dancing Queen" and the occasion-specific tune, "Happy New Year."

In this roundup of hits, you'll find songs by country artists like Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, and Shania Twain.

A LOOK AT TAYLOR SWIFT'S ROAD TO GLOBAL FAME FUELED BY THE SUPPORT OF HER LOYAL SWIFTIES

There are also songs from pop music sensations like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and more.

Songs like "More Than A Woman," "Boogie Wonderland," "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)," "What I Like About You," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and "1999" are throwbacks that will have everyone singing along.

Since this is a New Year's Eve playlist, there are songs mixed in that are related to the occasion, like "Kiss Me at Midnight," "Theme From New York, New York," "Welcome to the Future" and "New Year's Day."

Add these 100 hits to your party playlist and groove into the New Year.

ADVENT MUSIC HELPS THE FAITHFUL OBSERVE THE HOLY SEASON: IT'S ‘THE SOUNDTRACK OF PREPARATION’

1. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," Whitney Houston

2. "Don't Stop Believin'," Journey

3. "Let's Get Loud," Jennifer Lopez

4. "Make This Day," Zac Brown Band

5. "I Gotta Feeling," Black Eyed Peas

6. "Let's Groove," Earth, Wind & Fire

7. "Drinkaby," Cole Swindell

8. "One Thing At A Time," Morgan Wallen

9. "I'm Good (Blue)," David Guetta, Bebe Rexha

10. "Everything I Love," Morgan Wallen

11. "We Found Love," Rihanna, Calvin Harris

12. "Dreams," Fleetwood Mac

13. "There Was This Girl," Riley Green

14. "Play That Song," Train

15. "Higher Love," Kygo, Whitney Houston

16. "American Kids," Kenny Chesney

17. "Old Time Rock & Roll," Bob Seger

18. "Time of Our Lives," Pitbull, Ne-Yo

19. "Mr. Brightside," The Killers

20. "STAY," The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

21. "Raise Your Glass," Pink

22. "As It Was," Harry Styles

23. "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," Harry Styles

24. "Lovin' On You," Luke Combs

25. "Physical," Dua Lipa

JAM OUT! LISTENING TO YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC CAN REDUCE PAIN, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

26. "Love Story," Taylor Swift

27. "Chicken Fried," Zac Brown Band

28. "Levitating," Dua Lipa

29. "More Than A Woman," Bee Gees, SG Lewis

30. "Love On Top," Beyoncé

31. "Electric Love," Børns

32. "Calm Down," Rema, Selena Gomez

33. "Boogie Wonderland," Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions

34. "Vivir Mi Vida," Marc Anthony

35. "Promiscuous," Nelly Furtado, Timbaland

36. "Gimmie! Gimmie! Gimmie (A Man After Midnight)," ABBA

37. "Dance The Night," Dua Lipa

38. "Party In The U.S.A.," Miley Cyrus

39. "9 to 5," Dolly Parton

40. "Toxic," Britney Spears

41. "Firework," Katy Perry

42. "good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

43. "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)," Lou Bega

44. "TikTok," Kesha

45. "Fergalicious," Fergie

46. "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," USHER, Pitbull

47. "About Damn Time," Lizzo

48. "Crazy in Love," Beyoncé, JAY-Z

49. "Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

50. "Fireball," Pitbull, John Ryan

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

51. "Broadway Girls," Lil Durk, Morgan Wallen

52. "Dancing Queen," ABBA

53. "Super Bass," Nicki Minaj

54. "Rock Your Body," Justin Timberlake

55. "Footloose," Kenny Loggins

56. "We R Who We R," Kesha

57. "Celebration," Kool & The Gang

58. "Shivers," Ed Sheeran

59. "We Can't Stop," Miley Cyrus

60. "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," Katy Perry

61. "Scream," Usher

62. "Boom, Boom, Pow," Black Eyed Peas

63. "Life is a Highway," Rascal Flatts

64. "Stacy's Mom," Fountains of Wayne

65. "Crazy Train," Ozzy Osbourne

66. "Are You Gonna Be My Girl," Jet

67. "Welcome To New York," Taylor Swift

68. "Drive By," Train

69. "Shy Away," Twenty One Pilots

70. "Good Times Roll," Jimmie Allen, Nelly

71. "Uptown Girl," Billy Joel

72. "My Girl," The Temptations

73. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell

74. "What I Like About You," The Romantics

75. "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," Billy Joel

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

76. "I'm Still Standing," Elton John

77. "Free Fallin'," Tom Petty

78. "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond

79. "Shut Up and Dance," Walk the Moon

80. "1999," Prince

81. "Love Shack," The B-52's

82. "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," Shania Twain

83. "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," Cyndi Lauper

84. "Waffle House," Jonas Brothers

85. "New Year's Day," Bon Jovi

86. "Thank u, next," Ariana Grande

87. "Happy New Year," ABBA

88. "Good Feeling," Flo Rida

89. "Welcome to the Future," Brad Paisley

90. "The Final Countdown," Europe

91. "Piano Man," Billy Joel

92. "Theme From New York, New York," Frank Sinatra

93. "Let's Go Crazy," Prince

94. "Empire State of Mind," Jay-Z, Alicia Keys

95. "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift

96. "Kiss Me at Midnight," NSYNC

97. "Just Dance," Lady Gaga

98. "Turn Down for What," DJ Snake, Lil Jon

99. "Countdown," Beyoncé

100. "Bang Bang," Jessie J., Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj