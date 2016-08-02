New season of 'Big Brother' coming very soon?

"Big Brother" junkies will barely have to wait until this season is over to get their next-season fix. Deadline reports that Season 19 of the reality competition will premiere on the CBS All Access streaming platform this fall, just days after the Season 18 finale Sept. 21 on CBS.

Season 19 will be 10 weeks, a bit shorter than the typical 13-14 weeks, and will feature a new cast.

TVGuide.com has reached out to CBS for comment.

This will be the first series launched on CBS All Access. "Star Trek: Discovery," which premieres in January 2017, was originally scheduled to be the maiden program, but CBS is apparently capitalizing on the success of the 24/7 live feeds from inside the "Big Brother" house, which are only available on its subscribers-only streaming service.

CBS All Access subscribers get access to on-demand episodes of current and former CBS shows.