Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to married New Jersey 'Housewife' who fled filming: report

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo have exited "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

Glanville reportedly gave Manzo "unwanted" kisses throughout the night filming in Marrakech, Morocco last week, according to People magazine, citing three sources close to the show.

"It was unwanted," a source told the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated, and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

The source noted that production reported the incident to higher-ups involved in the show, but the series continued filming that night and into the morning.

Glanville allegedly became aware of Manzo's discomfort and apologized the following morning via text.

Another source told the outlet that although Glanville was apologetic, she was still asked to leave the show. "Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," the source said. "So she was asked to leave."

Meanwhile, Manzo reportedly came to the decision to leave the "Ultimate Girls Trip" on her own. "She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," a source said.

Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Camille Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Alex McCord, Gretchen Rossi and the production team was reportedly supportive of Glanville's exit.

Glanville did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Glanville took to Instagram on Saturday to share an image of a camel from the trip. "Bon Soir Morocco," she wrote, saying "Good Evening" in French. Glanville added red heart emojis and "SHUKRAN" which is the Arabic word for "thank you."

In 2015, Glanville left the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after the show's fifth season. She has returned to the show as a friend over the years and has appeared in other reality television series, including "Celebrity Apprentice" and most recently, "The Traitors." Manzo left "RHONJ" in 2013 following season 5, and subsequently starred in "Manzo'd with Children" until 2016.

The release date of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season four has not been announced.

Reps for Glanville and Manzo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.