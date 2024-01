Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Paxton Singleton, who starred in "The Haunting of Hill House," was arrested Friday in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Singleton, 19, was charged with loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Authorities with the Fayeteville Police Department booked Singleton into jail at 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

He was released at 2:34 a.m. the following day on a $430 bond.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his arrest are currently undetermined.

Singleton is expected to appear in court on Jan. 29 on the "Rule 8.1 Hearing," an Arkansas state law designed for the defendant to hear charges in their first appearance before a judicial officer.

His next court appearance for the loitering charge is scheduled for Feb. 29.

Singleton starred as "Young Steven" in "The Haunting of Hill House." Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

He was also known for appearances in "The Rookie," "Chicago Med," and "Supernatural."

Most recently, Singleton worked on "Alice Fades Away," and a film titled, "Breed."