Netflix’s ‘Night Stalker’ series criticized by viewers for graphic nature

Many are taking to social media to share their displeasure at Netflix’s new limited docuseries, "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer."

The series centers on Richard Ramirez, a serial killer known as the Night Stalker who terrorized Southern California in the mid-1980s. Ramirez ended up being convicted of 13 murders, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults and 14 burglaries in 1989.

The story of Ramirez’s reign of terror is brutal in itself, but a number of viewers who pressed play on Netflix’s re-visitation of the Night Stalker found the program to be too much to handle and many had to turn it off.

"Watching the new Netflix ‘Night Stalker’ series. No need for them to include the victim crime scene photos, and slo-mo blood splatter shots, it’s not necessary," wrote one Twitter user who couldn’t stomach the grisly visuals.

The four-part series’ production featured gory re-enactments and displays of actual crime scene photos – everything true-crime fans generally love when exploring a mystery, but many were turned off.

"Not sure if I can get through all of #NightStalker on Netflix," admitted another viewer, adding, "This is tough viewing."

Another indulger said they even had trouble sleeping after watching the series: "#NightStalker is wildddddd ... couldn't sleep last night."

Meanwhile, some folks said they wouldn’t even subject themselves to the trauma, giving the title a hard pass.

"Not sure I wanna see The Night Stalker doc series [because] I remember living through it and being terrified that summer of '85," tweeted writer Gary King, adding in another tweet, "that was a crazy summer."

And other true-crime buffs said they were locked into the spectacle.

"I love True Crime docs but even I’m finding this one extremely dark & twisted," wrote one. "Impossible to stop watching though!"

Ramirez died in 2013 while on death row.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

