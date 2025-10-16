‘Naked Gun’ and ‘Police Squad!’ actor Ed Williams dead at 98

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood actor Ed Williams has died at age 98 in California.

The actor died on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles, his granddaughter, Stephanie Williams, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He was best known for his work in the original "Naked Gun" movies and on the television show "Police Squad!"

Born in San Jose, California, in November 1926, Williams began his career in entertainment after serving in the U.S. Navy. He got his start on the stage, starring in more than 200 plays while also working as a salesman at KSJO Radio.

He and his wife moved to Los Angeles in 1955, where he began teaching at the Don Martin School of Radio and Television Arts and later at Los Angeles City College. There, he taught broadcasting while also working as a booth announcer at KCET television.

His big break came in 1982, when he was cast in the short-lived TV series "Police Squad!" The role led to his part as Ted Olsen in "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" and its sequels. The "Naked Gun" franchise was recently rebooted with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

In 1989, Williams retired from teaching after 28 years at Los Angeles City College.

His other notable roles include appearances in "Father of the Bride," "Rat Boy" and "The Giant of Thunder Mountain." His final acting credit was in the series "Hollywood Radio Players" in 2022 and 2023. Before that, he appeared in one episode of "House" in 2010.

Williams is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons Fred and Ian; and grandchildren Stephanie and Maureen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.