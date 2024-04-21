Morgan Wallen fans ‘not surprised’ by arrest, just ‘hoping he wouldn’t cancel again’ at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Mississippi, April 20 – Morgan Wallen made fans happy when he took the stage the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, Saturday night at Ole Miss, two weeks after his Nashville arrest and a year after a last-minute canceled concert.

Fox News Digital spoke with concert goers ahead of the performance, many of whom weren’t fazed by Wallen’s alleged chair-throwing incident.

"Honestly, I kind of expected it," said Katelyn, an Ole Miss student from New Orleans, of Wallen’s arrest.

Molly, an 18-year-old from Mississippi, joked, "He just let that liquor talk, just like the song said," referring to Wallen’s hit "Last Night."

Andi, a freshman at Ole Miss, said, "I feel like it’s just kind of his personality a little bit."

Priscillia, a fan from Memphis, noted "That’s kind of Morgan Wallen behavior." Justin, also from Memphis, added, "he’s a rebel."

On April 7, Wallen, 30, was charged with three felony counts by the Metro Nashville Police Department after a chair he allegedly threw off the roof of the six-story Chief's bar landed on Broadway near two police officers.

Many didn’t think it was a big deal, including Samantha, who said "It was unfortunate, but I’m glad no one was hurt."

"I thought it was really funny, not gonna lie," said one Wallen fan, while her friend added, "I didn’t think it was that crazy. No one was hurt."

John, a junior at Ole Miss, told Fox News Digital, "I think it was interesting, but everybody makes mistakes. I don’t think you can hold him to one moment that might have been like a bad moment because we all have those moments."

Jimmy, a fan who came in from Albuquerque, New Mexico, said, "He’s young, he’s got a lot to learn, and hopefully he does learn from it," adding that he was "disappointed," but "luckily no one got hurt."

Paul a retired law enforcement officer from Tampa Bay, said "I think the biggest thing is things happen, and he got upset about something…make a mistake, you pay for it. He’s already made his apology online, I’m good with that."

He added, "I think as long as he apologizes to the guys who wear the uniform, he’s good with me."

Wallen did take to X, formerly Twitter, to atone for his actions.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on social media. "I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

He also reassured fans, "Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

Molly said, "I don’t think he purposefully did that, but I’m glad he can still perform tonight."

"Everybody makes mistakes, separate the music from the artist, I always say that" fan Katelyn said, as her friend Arianna added, "We say that every time. Music, artist, different thing."

"I think he deserves a little bit of it, that was irresponsible of him," Jimmy told Fox News Digital of the public reaction to Wallen’s arrest. "I’m not going to hold it completely against him. I was young once and I made some mistakes, hopefully I learned from them."

Tracy, who was with former LEO Paul, felt people went "a little overboard just because of who he is."

"He probably deserves something," Justin said. "No one’s above the law."

Many were almost more concerned about whether or not he’d make the concert.

"My thoughts were that he needed to sit at home and not do anything for two weeks so he didn’t have to cancel his concert," said one fan.

Hudson, a junior at Ole Miss, joked, "I was just wondering whenever his court date was to see if he was still at the concert."

Justin said, "We’re happy he’s still coming and we’re here to support him."

Andi, admitted, "I was just hoping he wouldn’t cancel again."

Last year Wallen canceled his performance at Ole Miss at the last minute over vocal issues, just after his opening act had finished.

The venue poked fun at the incident, displaying a message on the jumbotron before Wallen took the stage.

"Ladies and gentlemen, fortunately Morgan has a full voice and is very able to perform tonight.. Therefore, he's ready to run this s--- back and make things right…," the message said. "No reason to make your way to the exits for the next two hours because Morgan and the boys are about to rock Oxford's face off!!!"

Some fans thought people, especially Ole Miss students were still "salty" about the cancelation.

One fan said, "I have a few friends that aren’t going because they’re still mad at him."

Another fan, who wasn’t at last year’s show, said people she should be a little more forgiving, saying, "He really couldn’t sing, and he has to think about the rest of the shows."

Even with cancelations and legal woes, Wallen’s fans say there isn’t much he could do to get them to stop liking him.

Several said they would be upset if he stopped making music.

Andi said, "I just really like his music, and that’s what I’m here for."

For Priscilla, giving up on Wallen would take "something more serious than throwing a chair."

"There’s definitely stuff, but like, I just love his music," Molly said. "I’m not excusing what he has done, but I still like his music, I’m still going to come see him."

"Cancel tonight. If he cancels tonight again, I am never spending a single dollar on Morgan Wallen anything" Katelyn declared before going into the show.

