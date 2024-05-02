Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Gosling has his 'family in mind first' when choosing movie roles

Gosling has two daughters with actress Eva Mendes, Esmeralda and Amada

Ryan Gosling's career has changed after having children.

During a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gosling shared how his decision-making process, when it comes to taking roles, has changed since he became a parent, as he no longer just has himself to worry about.

"I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he told the outlet. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first."

The actor shares two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, with actress Eva Mendes, whom he started dating in 2011, when they met on set of the movie "The Place Beyond the Pines."

RYAN GOSLING, MIKEY DAY REUNITE AT 'FALL GUY' PREMIERE DRESSED AS BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of "The Fall Guy" and on the cover of the WSJ

Gosling is more intentional about which roles he chooses, since he became a parent. (The Wall Street Journal/Getty Images)

Gosling has also taken on more projects as a producer since his two daughters were born, which allows him to spend more time with his family, as he has more control over scheduling and location. 

Most recently, his family joined him in Sydney, Australia, while he filmed his latest film, "The Fall Guy," also starring Emily Blunt.

Ryan Gosling on the cover of The Wall Street Journal

Gosling took his family to Australia with him to film "The Fall Guy." (The Wall Street Journal)

"I think La La Land was the first," he said about when he realized his kids could also enjoy the movie making process. "It was just sort of like, Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day, or we’re dancing, or we’re singing."

He went on to explain that once you have kids, "you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you’ve ever done," as well as things you might do in the future, saying that parenthood has made him think twice about doing stunt work.

Aside from earning his third Academy Award nomination, playing Ken in "Barbie" also provided Gosling with a unique opportunity to bond with his two daughters, who are fans of the iconic doll.

"Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."

Ryan Gosling sitting in a chair with his name on it

Gosling's mission as a dad is to "figure out" who his kids are. (The Wall Street Journal)

When it comes to how he wants to raise his kids, Gosling shared that he is "just trying to figure out who they are" and support them in any way he can, adding that their "distinct personalities" are already "sort of becoming obvious."

For Mendes and Gosling, part of supporting their children in becoming the best versions of themselves involved moving them out of Los Angeles. 

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at a premiere

Gosling and Mendes decided to move their children out of Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," a source explained to People. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

