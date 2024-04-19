Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Morgan Wallen breaks silence after Nashville bar arrest, says tour will go on

Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville April 7

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Janelle Ash Fox News
Published | Updated
Footage of Morgan Wallen allegedly throwing a chair off Nashville bar rooftop Video

Footage of Morgan Wallen allegedly throwing a chair off Nashville bar rooftop

Morgan Wallen was arrested on three charges of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing a chair off a Nashville rooftop. Footage shows the apparent moment it all happened. (CREDIT: EarthCam)

Morgan Wallen broke his silence on Friday, nearly two weeks after he was arrested in Nashville for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar. 

The country star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to denounce his actions while reassuring fans his One Night At A Time tour will continue as planned.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on his social media. "I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

He added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change." 

On April 7, Wallen, 30, was charged with three felony counts by the Metro Nashville Police Department after a chair he allegedly threw off the roof of the six-story Chief's bar landed on Broadway near two police officers.

Singer Morgan Wallen wears backwards hat on stage.

Morgan Wallen broke his silence nearly two weeks after his Nashville arrest. (Getty Images)

Country singer Morgan Wallen wears gold chains with a black T-shirt

Morgan Wallen was arrested April 7 in Nashville. (Toni Anne Barson)

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told Fox News Digital.

The singer was booked for the arrest at 12:36 am, then was released at 3:29am. His bond was listed at $15,250.

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ. 

Court documents show Wallen's first court appearance has been set for the morning of May 3. Later that night, he has a scheduled concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Morgan Wallen wears white slacks and a blue shirt while talking to police officers after throwing chair off roof

Morgan Wallen photographed with police officers April 8, 2024. (TMZ.com)

Wallen only recently kicked off his "One Night at a Time" tour in Indianapolis on April 4, and he is scheduled to perform throughout the country with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins opening.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi are just a few country stars set to join Wallen on tour this summer. 

This weekend, Wallen is scheduled to perform Saturday on the University of Mississippi campus – his first concert since his arrest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country star Morgan Wallen holds a guitar during concert.

Wallen kicked off his "One Night at a Time" tour April 4. (John Shearer)

The show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium also marks his return to Ole Miss after last year's mishap where Wallen abruptly canceled his performance after the opening acts had already finished and just minutes before he was slated to take the stage. 

Morgan Wallen statement on concert cancellation

Morgan Wallen canceled his 2023 Ole Miss show at the last minute after losing his voice.  (Morgan Wallen Instagram)

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he explained in an Instagram story at the time. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."

Wallen added, "I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

Morgan Wallen smiling

Morgan Wallen will perform Saturday at the University of Mississippi. (Getty Images)

Following the cancelation, one fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen on behalf of ticket buyers and sought compensatory damages for a possible class-action lawsuit. The suit was voluntarily dismissed the following day.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

