Morgan Wallen Nashville arrest: Chair allegedly thrown by singer becomes tourist attraction

The chair allegedly thrown by Morgan Wallen off the sixth story of a rooftop Nashville bar has become a tourist attraction.

The 30-year-old country star was arrested on Sunday night and later charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. The incident took place at Eric Church's bar Chief's, which is located on the busy Broadway Street in the city's downtown entertainment district.

After news of Wallen's arrest broke, tourists began flocking to the bar and asking to see the chair, according to People magazine.

The outlet reported that multiple visitors requested to see the chair in the couple of days following the incident as of Tuesday.

Following the arrest, an Instagram user created an account for the purported chair under the handle @morganwallenschair. The account's first post features a photo of a smiling officer carrying a chair, which appeared identical to images of the restaurant's chairs that were captured by People.

In the snap, the officer was seen on the sidewalk of Broadway and the chair that he was holding appeared relatively intact aside from two bent legs.

Chief's, which Church owns with the Nashville-based real estate company AJ Partners, is a restaurant, bar, event space and live music venue that marked its grand opening on April 5.

Per its website, Chief's features "different floors for different experiences" in the "iconic" Leslie Warner Building, which was completely renovated by Church and AJ Partners. The rooftop is home to the restaurant Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which is helmed by Broadway's first James Beard Award-winning chef, Rodney Scott.

On Tuesday, Chief's poked fun at the whole debacle on social media. They posted a photo to Instagram of their marquee which read, "OUR PIGS FLY/OUR CHAIRS DON'T/RODNEY SCOTT'S/WHOLE HOG ROOFTOP BBQ.

Minutes before the arrest, Wallen was pictured speaking to a woman in photos captured by TMZ that were obtained by Fox News Digital. In one image, the "Wasted On You" singer was seen from behind while standing on the rooftop.

Wallen was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a white baseball hat and brown suede shoes. The unidentified woman was clad in a black leather miniskirt, a beige off the shoulder top and black boots.

The two were seen in a group with two other men. One of the men, who was wearing a black and red flannel shirt and black pants, was a member of Wallen's security detail, per the outlet. The other man, who was clad in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans, was seen laughing in the photo.

In another image, Wallen and the woman were seen chatting separately. Eyewitnesses who spoke with TMZ said that Wallen appeared to be intoxicated and seemed to be flirting with the woman.

TMZ reported that the photos were taken 20 minutes before Wallen was arrested. However, witnesses told the outlet that it was unclear what led to the chair-hurling incident though it happened shortly after the second photo was captured.

According to metadata that was analyzed by the outlet, the second photo was taken at 10:50 p.m. Per the Metro Police Department, Wallen was arrested at 10:53pm. In the image, Wallen was pictured standing close to a table with three empty chairs.

The Metro Nashville Police Department shared Wallen's booking photo on social media along with an arrest report stating he was "booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."

According to the arrest report, authorities were standing in front of Chief's on Broadway when a chair fell from above, landing just feet away from them, according to WTVF .

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told Fox News Digital.

Church's spokesperson, who also represents Wallen, told Fox News Digital on Monday that the "Heart on Fire" singer had "no comment" on the arrest.

Wallen's alleged chair-throwing incident occurred just days after he kicked off the "One Night at a Time 2024" tour. Wallen is slated to perform in two weeks in Missouri with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins before a headlining gig in the California desert at the Stagecoach festival.

