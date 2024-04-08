Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar arrest leaves fans with mixed feelings: It’s ‘very upsetting’

Morgan Wallen fans have mixed feelings about his recent arrest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fox News Digital confirmed that Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct on Sunday night.

Outkick took to the streets of Broadway to ask fans how they feel about Morgan allegedly throwing a chair off the rooftop of Chief's bar at the party hot-spot in Tennessee.

"He's a rockstar, he's trying to be a rockstar. Why not?" one man said. Another fan chimed in saying that Wallen's actions were "not very smart."

Another young man shared that he "thinks it's great" that there is a "real rockstar in country music."

One man noted that Wallen is "his guy" and said that "everybody does dumb things every now-and-then."

A woman shared that she was "so disappointed" and believed that the "situation is awful."

"I'm a huge Morgan Wallen fan, like huge, and it's just very, very upsetting," the woman continued. "Like, what the heck?"

A man noted that Wallen could have "killed someone" in his act of throwing a chair off a six-story building. "I don't care if you're Morgan Wallen or who you are, you can hurt someone. I think he has good music, but, come on man?"

Outkick then asked pedestrians on Broadway if they believed Wallen's act would lead him to be canceled.

"I think fans will probably like him more to be honest," one man said. Another chimed in, "No I'm all for it and I think his fans are all for it too. It just makes him more interesting, he's not a real PR machine."

Another man noted that Wallen has a history of being "crazy as hell," but believes his music will "always make him be popular."

The incident on Sunday night happened just days after Wallen began his One Night At A Time 2024 tour with a pair of shows in Indianapolis.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson told Fox News Digital.

The singer was booked for the arrest at 12:36 am, then was released at 3:29am. His bond was listed at $15,250.

Wallen's mugshot for the arrest was shared by the Metro Nashville Police Department on X, formerly Twitter. In the photo, the singer can be seen giving a wide smile.

Along with the mugshot, they shared, "Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."

An arrest report said some Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway on Sunday night when a chair fell from above, landing just feet away from them, according to WTVF . The Eric Church-backed bar just opened its doors for the first time on Friday, April 5.

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ .

The arrest report also stated that police viewed video showing Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," according to WTVF.

Court documents show Wallen's first court appearance has been set for the morning of May 3. Later that night, he has a scheduled concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton, Emily Trainham, Greg Norman and Outkick contributed to this report.