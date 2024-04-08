Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar arrest leaves fans with mixed feelings: It’s ‘very upsetting’

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Morgan Wallen fans react to star’s arrest in Nashville

Morgan Wallen fans react to the singer’s arrest for throwing a chair off the roof of a bar, as well as their thoughts on him possibly being canceled for his behavior. 

Morgan Wallen fans have mixed feelings about his recent arrest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fox News Digital confirmed that Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct on Sunday night. 

Outkick took to the streets of Broadway to ask fans how they feel about Morgan allegedly throwing a chair off the rooftop of Chief's bar at the party hot-spot in Tennessee.

Morgan Wallen smiling

Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday night in Nashville. (Getty Images)

"He's a rockstar, he's trying to be a rockstar. Why not?" one man said. Another fan chimed in saying that Wallen's actions were "not very smart."

COUNTRY STAR MORGAN WALLEN ARRESTED IN NASHVILLE FOR THROWING CHAIR OFF ROOFTOP BAR

Another young man shared that he "thinks it's great" that there is a "real rockstar in country music."

One man noted that Wallen is "his guy" and said that "everybody does dumb things every now-and-then."

A woman shared that she was "so disappointed" and believed that the "situation is awful." 

"I'm a huge Morgan Wallen fan, like huge, and it's just very, very upsetting," the woman continued. "Like, what the heck?"

Morgan Wallen's mugshot shows the singer smiling

Morgan Wallen could be seen smiling in the mugshot from his latest arrest. (Metro Nashville PD/X)

A man noted that Wallen could have "killed someone" in his act of throwing a chair off a six-story building. "I don't care if you're Morgan Wallen or who you are, you can hurt someone. I think he has good music, but, come on man?"

Outkick then asked pedestrians on Broadway if they believed Wallen's act would lead him to be canceled. 

"I think fans will probably like him more to be honest," one man said. Another chimed in, "No I'm all for it and I think his fans are all for it too. It just makes him more interesting, he's not a real PR machine."

Morgan Wallen performs the song "'98 Braves" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs.watch. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Some fans believe Morgan Wallen's arrest will lead his fanbase to grow. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Another man noted that Wallen has a history of being "crazy as hell," but believes his music will "always make him be popular."

The incident on Sunday night happened just days after Wallen began his One Night At A Time 2024 tour with a pair of shows in Indianapolis.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson told Fox News Digital.

The singer was booked for the arrest at 12:36 am, then was released at 3:29am. His bond was listed at $15,250.

Morgan Wallen in Nashville

Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday night and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Wallen's mugshot for the arrest was shared by the Metro Nashville Police Department on X, formerly Twitter. In the photo, the singer can be seen giving a wide smile.

Along with the mugshot, they shared, "Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."

Morgan Wallen in a cream shirt and red jean jacket points to himself on stage at the BBMAs

Morgan Wallen's first court appearance is set for May 3. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

An arrest report said some Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway on Sunday night when a chair fell from above, landing just feet away from them, according to WTVF. The Eric Church-backed bar just opened its doors for the first time on Friday, April 5.

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ.

A photo of Morgan Wallen with police officers after throwing chair off roof

Morgan Wallen photographed standing with police officers on April 8, 2024. (TMZ.com)

The arrest report also stated that police viewed video showing Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," according to WTVF.

Court documents show Wallen's first court appearance has been set for the morning of May 3. Later that night, he has a scheduled concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. 

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton, Emily Trainham, Greg Norman and Outkick contributed to this report.

