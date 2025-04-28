Expand / Collapse search
Lana Del Rey drops Morgan Wallen hook-up confession, disses country star during Stagecoach performance

The 39-year-old singer said she 'kissed Morgan Wallen' during her performance at Stagecoach on April 26

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide in intimate Louisiana ceremony Video

Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide in intimate Louisiana ceremony

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy and Griff Jenkins discuss the latest pop culture news during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Lana Del Rey made a surprising confession during her Stagecoach performance over the weekend. 

During her set on Saturday, the "Summertime Sadness" singer – who married alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in September – revealed she once kissed Morgan Wallen while debuting her new song, "57.5."

In a video shared to social media, Del Rey told the crowd, "This is the last time I’m ever going to say this line" before singing, "I kissed Morgan Wallen/ I guess kissing me kind of went to his head/ If you want my secret to success/ I suggest don’t go ATV'ing with him when you’re out west."

Morgan Wallen, Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey sang the lyric "I kissed Morgan Wallen" during her performance at Stagecoach. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Wallen for comment. 

Del Rey also seemed to reference her husband in the song, telling the crowd, "he's a fan of mine."

This isn't the first time the 39-year-old artist has called out her exes through music. 

The singer changed the lyrics to her song "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" during a July 2023 performance, leading fans to believe she was singing about her ex, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a retired Tulsa police officer and former "Live PD" star.

Lana Del Rey wears yellow lace dress on red carpet

Del Rey dissed the country star, singing, "I guess kissing me kind of went to his head." (Gilbert Flores)

"He's born in December, and he got married when we were still together," Del Rey sang, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything / He's born in December and I'm born in June / He's born in December and he got married while we were in couple's therapy together."

Larkin was born on Dec. 7 and married Carey Cadieux in January 2022.

Larkin and Del Rey had reportedly called it quits in March 2020, with Larkin telling the New York Times they were "just friends" who "still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey attend the Grammys

Sean "Sticks" Larkin and Lana Del Rey, in 2020, dated for less than a year. (Getty Images)

Del Rey later addressed the breakup from Larkin in a 2021 Instagram Live, telling fans she "thought it was the end of the world."

"He was perceived as everything that I wasn't, sunshine-y and on the right side of the law, and it just broke my heart, the whole idea of just everything disintegrating…" the singer said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Relationships completely break people, they really do. Even if you go on to the next one, it's not like it gets better."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

