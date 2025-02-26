Morgan Wallen worries 4-year-old son will 'think less' of him for Nashville arrest, struggle with alcohol

Morgan Wallen is addressing his chair-throwing incident in a new song dedicated to his 4-year-old son.

In the lyrics, the country star reflected on the night he was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after he threw a chair off a rooftop bar in April 2024.

Wallen, 31, took to Instagram to share his latest music project, a song titled "Superman," that he dedicated to his son, Indigo Wilder.

"One day you’re gonna see my mugshot/From a night when I got a little too drunk," he sang in a sample of his new track.

"Hear a song about a girl I lost/From the times that I just wouldn’t grow up/And when you ain’t a kid no more/I hope you don’t think less of me/I try to hide my falling short/But you’re gonna see."

Wallen continued to address his struggles with alcohol as he compared "that bottle" in his lyrics to Superman’s kryptonite, which "Brings a man of steel down to his knees."

"Don’t always know my wrongs from right/Sometimes I’m my own worst enemy," his song continued. "No, I don’t always save the day/But you know for you, I’ll always try/I do the best I can/But Superman [is] still just a man sometimes."

In the caption of his social media post, Wallen wrote, "Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son."

"None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it. Here is a clip, It’s called ‘Superman,’" Wallen wrote on Instagram.

Wallen shares his son Indigo with his ex-fiancée KT Smith. The couple welcomed him in July 2020.

The "Love Somebody" singer’s latest track comes after he pleaded guilty last year. The country star tossed a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar Chief's in Nashville on April 7.

Wallen was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment last year, according to Fox 17. Judge Cynthia Chappell sentenced the country music star to seven days at a DUI education center along with two years of supervised probation.

His charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors during a hearing in December.

Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, shared a statement with Fox News Digital at the time:

"The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years – one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment – pay a $350 fine and court fees. Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement."

At the time, Wallen was performing for his "One Night at a Time" tour.

Earlier this year, the country singer announced his "I’m the Problem" tour.

The singer-songwriter jumped back into touring with a 19-show stadium tour to support his fourth studio album with the same title.

Wallen will have a rotating lineup of guests for the tour, including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.