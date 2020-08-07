‘Mob Wives’ star Drita D’Avanzo’s husband sentenced to 5 years in federal gun case

Drita D’Avanzo watched her mobster husband as he was handed a sentence on Friday to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty in a Brooklyn courthouse to possessing a firearm while being a felon.

The “Mob Wives” star sat in the gallery as federal Judge Rachel Kovner read the verdict to her husband Lee D’Avanzo, a bank burglar who has been convicted twice for the offense, according to Page Six.

On Friday, D’Avanzo was given 64 months due to his lengthy rap-sheet, despite prosecutors recommending a sentence in the 37 to 46-month range, the outlet reported.

'MOB WIVES' STAR DRITA D'AVANZO'S HUSBAND CAUGHT IN ELABORATE WEED BUST WEEKS AFTER GUNS, DRUGS ARREST

“The defendant had two guns in the house with his kids, and they were loaded with hollow-point ammunition,” Kovner said in court as the 52-year-old, stood before her. “At the time, there was other contraband in the house.”

Drita D’Avanzo, 44, has remained steadfast in her support of Lee and during his sentence, Kovner brought up his conviction history, including Lee’s 2009 conviction for attempting to drill through a bank vault in Staten Island.

'MOB WIVES' STAR ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING WOMAN

Drita went as far as to write a letter to the judge on behalf of Lee and fashioned her husband as an “amazing father” to their two daughters.

“He has a family that is fully supporting him and hoping he comes home soon,” wrote Drita, who has appeared on the VH1 reality series for six seasons.

Earlier this year, federal investigators searched Lee’s Staten Island residence and recovered two Smith & Wesson firearms loaded with hollow-point rounds, according to Page Six.

One gun was found hidden in a kitchen cupboard above the refrigerator and the other was recovered from beneath the couple’s mattress in their master bedroom, authorities said at the time.

'MOB WIVES' STAR DRITA D'AVANZO, HUSBAND ARRESTED ON GUN, DRUG CHARGES AFTER HOME RAID

Lee was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

An assortment of pills was also seized in the raid, including 120 hydrocodone pills, 22 Xanax pills, two partial Xanax pills and more than a pound of marijuana, which was found in a kitchen cabinet that New York Police Department told Fox News in December was easily accessible to their 12-year-old daughter.

'MOB WIVES' STAR ANGELA 'BIG ANG' RAIOLA DEAD AT AGE 55

Lee’s criminal reign has spanned 18 years, and he previously served time for assaulting a victim with a lug wrench, two bank burglaries and narcotics trafficking, according to federal prosecutors.

He has six criminal convictions in his life, including four felonies.

NEW 'MOB WIVES' BOOK REVEALS SECRETS OF WISE GUY COOKING

Lee still faces charges in New Jersey Superior Court in Monmouth County for conspiracy to possess marijuana and possession of marijuana, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.