'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo's husband caught in elaborate weed bust weeks after guns, drugs arrest

“Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo’s husband is facing charges after he was swept up in a massive marijuana bust in New Jersey, just weeks after the couple was arrested on different drug and gun charges.

According to a press release from the office of the Monmouth County Prosecutor, Lee D’Avanzo, 52, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree conspiracy to possess marijuana and fourth-degree possession of marijuana in excess of 50 grams.

He, along with 23 other men and women, were caught up in a massive narcotics bust that had been in the works for a year by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Unit.

D’Avanzo and his cohorts allegedly purchased legitimate candy brands like Nerds Rope and Sour Patch to illegally infuse them with THC. The prosecutor’s office claims the candies were then repackaged and sold illegally as THC-infused edibles. THC, which stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance in marijuana that produces its intoxicating or “high” effects.

The bust, code-named Operation On The Ropes, culminated with the execution of more than a dozen search warrants across three counties. Authorities seized roughly 21,000 packages of candy suspected to be infused with about 1,100 pounds of weed as well as more than 6,000 flavored THC vape cartridges. In total, the street value of the product seized is estimated at $1.9 million.

This makes the second arrest for Lee since Dec. 19, when he and Drita, 43, best known for her role on the VH1 reality series from 2011 to 2016, were arrested in Staten Island.

A New York Police Department spokesman told Fox News at the time that the couple was busted after authorities executed a search warrant on their New York City home and found the couple in possession of "two loaded firearms, 120 hydrocodone pills, 22 Xanax pills, two partial Xanax pills, a large quantity of marijuana and a scale."

Drita and Lee were each charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The pair was also booked for one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child. The couple shares two daughters, Aleeya and Gizelle.

