Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin enjoy romantic Maui vacation

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin soaked up the sun in Maui this weekend.

The popular country star shared photos of her and McLoughlin on Instagram enjoying the sights in Maui along with several action shots of her performing.

“Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year. Maui is a magical place,” Lambert wrote on Sunday. “Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time!”

The seven-photo post features several shots of Lambert nestled up in the arms of her NYPD officer husband as they posed in the sunset of the scenic tropical island.

Other shots see Lambert playing guitar and singing beside a group of fellow musicians -- including Maren Morris -- along with a shot of Lambert posing under a storefront named Alice in Hulaland — a tropical twist on the popular Disney classic, “Alice in Wonderland.”

Lambert and McLoughlin secretly wed in January, the singer revealed in February.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” she tweeted at the time. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone.”