Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus turns heads in barely-there ensemble during Parisian night out

Former Disney star showcases toned physique in Jean Paul Gaultier gown with peacock feather details

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 19

Miley Cyrus showed off her toned abs when she stepped out in Paris wearing a sheer dress.

The 32-year-old former Disney star was photographed outside her hotel as she left for a night out on the town in a light blue sheer Jean Paul Gaultier gown that featured a coned bra covered in peacock feathers.

She accessorized the look with black underwear that was visible through the fabric, black leather opera gloves and knee-high brown sandals with cutouts. She styled her hair in big messy curls and opted for minimal makeup.

The actress shared photos of the look on her Instagram, captioning the post, "Paris is the place for me… I love you all."

MILEY CYRUS MAKES SURPRISING NOD TO EX-BOYFRIEND'S FAMOUS FATHER ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER IN NEW VISUAL ALBUM

Miley Cyrus in Paris, France in a sheer dress

Miley Cyrus was photographed in a sheer dress with feather detailing outside her hotel in Paris June 19. (A310/Mega/Mega TheMegaAgency.com sales@mega.global)

"This look is one of my favorites you’ve ever done," one fan wrote in the comment section with a heart-eyed emoji. 

Another added, "What a queeennnn," while a third chimed in with "You are THAT LEGEND." 

Fans of the actress also couldn't hold back their excitement at having seen Cyrus perform on stage with Beyoncé as part of her "Cowboy Carter" tour in Paris. 

The two sang the song "II Most Wanted," on which Cyrus collaborated with Beyoncé. 

"Thank You for singing Most wanted with Beyoncé Today," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Omg you did it II most wanted."

A split of Miley Cyrus in a leopard print dress and in a black dress.

Cyrus sported many chic outfits while promoting her album in Paris. (MEGA/GC Images )

The actress has been spotted in a number of showstopping outfits during her time in Paris, including a knit leopard print Valentino dress with a fringe collar and a vintage black Patrick Kelly dress with rhinestones in the shape of the Eiffel Tower.

Cyrus is in Paris to promote her latest visual album, "Something Beautiful," and its accompanying film, which premiered earlier this month at the Tribeca Film Festival. 

Miley Cyrus in a blue dress at the Billions Club Series Paris

Cyrus wore a sequined blue dress when performing at Spotify’s Billions Club Live hosted at Maxim’s de Paris. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify)

As part of the promotional tour, she performed at Spotify’s Billions Club Live, hosted at Maxim’s de Paris, where she sang two of her biggest hits, "The Climb" and "We Can't Stop."

She took the stage in a vintage 1992 sequined Mugler minidress, which mixed light and dark shades of blue.

When discussing her latest album on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in May, Cyrus opened up about how filming one of the music videos for her visual album ended with her in the ICU after her "leg began to disintegrate" after filming.

miley cyrus

Miley Cyrus at the premiere of "Something Beautiful" at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

"And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?'' she said on the show. "To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'Yuck.' … They open up cadavers. They see inside the guts of humans, and they're looking at me, telling me I'm disgusting. And they do brain operations."

