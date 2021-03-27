Miley Cyrus says she's recovering from 'rager' as photos surface of her letting loose at a bar

Miley Cyrus has been the talk of Hollywood this week as the pop star went viral after penning an emotional tribute to "Hannah Montana" on the 15-year anniversary of the show's debut.

She celebrated the milestone in public Thursday as photos surfaced showing the 28-year-old letting loose at a bar. She referred to her night out on Instagram late Friday, calling it a "rager."

"Me recovering from / reliving last nights rager," Cyrus captioned a set of pics from the former Disney show and from Thursday night's celebration.

The pics shared to her Instagram show Cyrus wearing a Hannah Montana crop top, denim jeans and hot pink gloves. The Daily Mail then published a set of photos showing Cyrus in the same getup sitting at a bar in front of a bottle of Corona beer. She's also photographed pouring a clear liquid into a glass.

While it's unclear if Cyrus was, in fact, drinking alcohol during her celebration on Thursday, the photos have led people to question whether she's ditched her sobriety. It was a topic she discussed back in November during an appearance on Apple's "New Music Daily Radio" with Zane Lowe.

The "Plastic Hearts" singer admitted that she "fell off" her sober recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f-----g sober," she said.

"I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and you know I feel like I really accepted that time," Cyrus stated.

Cyrus also opened up about her sobriety from drugs in an interview with Rolling Stone published in January.

"[I] haven't done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naïve," she told the outlet via the Daily Mail.

"Things f---ing happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs," she said.

In her tribute to her past Hannah Montana character this week, Cyrus, who eventually shed her Disney star image in favor of a more risqué and controversial personality, discussed how "A LOT has changed" since the series ended in 2011 after four seasons.

"We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you, but A LOT has changed since then," Cyrus wrote in her letter posted on Instagram. "You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon & never brought me down. I couldn’t have imagined when taping myself singing, "I Love Rock N Roll" against a white wall in my mom’s friend’s kitchen in Nashville, TN the name typed in marquee-style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality."

The former Disney actress also lamented the loss of her grandfather, who had previously stated that the commercial leading up to the premiere of "Hannah Montana" was "one of the proudest moments in his lifetime."

"Hannah Montana" also famously starred Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.