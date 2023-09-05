Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus self-funded 2014 ‘Bangerz’ tour as an ‘investment’ in herself: ‘Didn’t make a dime’

The 'Used to be Young' singer said her ideas about giant puppets and tongue slides were considered too 'outlandish' by some so she 'paid for it all' to make the show 'excellent'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Miley Cyrus: What to know Video

Miley Cyrus: What to know

Who is Miley Cyrus? Here are a few fun facts you might not know

Miley Cyrus revealed this week that she "didn’t make a dime" off of her 2015 "Bangerz" tour, adding she felt using her own money for the over-the-top show's sets was an "investment." 

"The ‘Bangerz Tour’ was an investment in myself," the former "Hannah Montana" star said on TikTik in the latest episode of her "Used to be Young" series. "A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces. And so, I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue." 

The 30-year-old collaborated with creative director Diane Martel to make her "full vision" of the tour come to life. "Bangerz" was Cyrus’ fourth studio alum that included her hit "Wrecking Ball." 

The show featured costumed dancers, a car, a giant puppet and a slide made to look like her tongue coming out of a huge picture of her face that the "Flowers" singer slid down to make her entrance at the top of the show. 

MILEY CYRUS' FAME FROM BILLY RAY'S DAUGHTER TO DISNEY, ‘PUSHING SEXUAL BOUNDARIES,’ TOPLESS PHOTO DRAMA 

Miley Cyrus coming down slide that looks like her tongue

Miley Cyrus came down a slide that looked like her tongue out of a giant picture of her face at the top of the "outlandish" show.  (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

She said she wanted to end the show with a reference to Jim Carrey’s 1998 movie "The Truman Show," which was about a man who didn’t realize his whole life was actually a TV show and everyone around him was an actor.

"The show was so big, how do you end it?" she said Martel asked her. "And I wanted to end it in a ‘Truman Show’ reference, so I flew out on a giant hotdog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign the way that Jim Carrey does because I felt like ‘The Truman Show’ was really a reflection of my life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Miley Cyrus performing on her Bangerz tour

Cyrus said her ideas for her show were too "outlandish" for some.  (Don Arnold/WireImage)

Because she wanted the show to be "excellent," she said she "didn’t make a dime" on the global tour despite it grossing more than $62 million, according to Rolling Stone. 

Miley Cyrus riding a hotdog onstage

Cyrus said she ended the show by flying out of the theater on a giant hotdog a la "The Truman Show." (Marco PiracciniArchivio Marco PiracciniMondadori via Getty Images)

"And when everyone kept saying ‘Why are you doing this? You’re gonna do like a 100 shows and you’re not gonna make any money.’ I said, ‘There’s no one I’d rather invest in than myself.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, So I paid for it all. To make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved." 

Trending